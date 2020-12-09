India vs Australia | Virat Kohli and his bunch fined for slow over rate during third T20

International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement said, match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Skipper Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson, and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

Australia secured a 12-run victory over India in the third T20I here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. While India had already won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games, Australia won the last game to avoid a whitewash.

Earlier, Australia won the ODI series 2-1 after losing the first two games. India will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway on December 17.

The first match will be a day-night affair and Kohli will head back home after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Rohit Sharma's availability for the Test series is also not clear as his fitness will be reassessed on December 11 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.