India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets 'fueled up' for the challenge Down Under, shares pictures on Twitter

The 32-year-old cricketer shared pictures on his Twitter handle where he could be seen training hard with weights and doing cardio on a treadmill. The right-handed batsman captioned the post: 'Fuel Up'

India and Australia are will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests Down Under. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, starting November 27 in Sydney.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's return will create big hole, series' fate lies on selection choices, says Ian Chappell

Kohli will be playing the limited-overs series but return home after the opening Test against Australia. The India captain has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI and will not be playing the remaining three Tests.

India's preparation for the upcoming challenge against Australia is in full swing. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), over the past few days, has shared several posts in which players can be seen sweating it out, be it in the gym or in the nets.

Meanwhile, BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad. He hit the National Cricket Academy on Thursday to complete his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL.

The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

