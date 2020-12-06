India vs Australia: We couldn’t execute in the end: Matthew Wade

Sunday’s loss meant Australia lost the T20 series to India, with the visitors taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts.

Following their loss at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia skipper Matthew Wade admitted that they failed to execute their plans in the death overs as Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer chased down 37 runs in the last three overs.

India won the match with two balls to spare. Wade, who was leading Australia for the first time in the absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch, put up a good show with the bat, but it wasn’t enough, as the Men in Blue chased it down with two balls to spare.

Wade further stated it was fun to lead the side, at least till Hardik Pandya came out to bat! “It was good fun. Lot more fun till Hardik came out. Maybe a little bit short with the bat. Unfortunately, we did not execute well towards the end with the ball. When you get a start like that you want to push but I was disappointed with the way I got out and the timing of my wicket as well.

“Zampa has been outstanding for the last few years. We just could not execute it well in the end,” Wade, who scored a quickfire 58 off 32, said after the match.

Before signing off the skipper said that all in all the team played well, but just mis-executed in some places. “All in all we played some good cricket. We just mis-executed in some places and that was it. It was great to see Sweppo and Zampa. These guys have played a lot of T20,” said the skipper before signing off.

Australia will now take on India in the third T20 international on Tuesday (Dec 8th).