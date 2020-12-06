India vs Australia: We played as a team in T20 cricket: Kohli after the visitor's six-wicket win

The win saw the visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts in the T20 series.

The Virat Kohli-led side needed 14 off the final over and Hardik Pandya sealed off the victory in India’s favour with two sixes off Daniel Sams in the 20th over. Following the match, Kohli said that the side played as a team and put up a good show despite missing key players.

“We have played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we do not have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white ball players, in and still doing well makes me happy. Everyone has played 14 games in the IPL at least, recently, so they know what their plans are.

“We just kept them down to a total which we thought was quite chaseable with the short boundary. It is contributions from the whole team that makes you feel better because young players are taking their opportunities,” Kohli said after the match.

The skipper lauded Panyda, who sealed India’s win along with Shreyas Iyer. “The reason was Hardik coming into the team in 2016 was pure ability. He has raw talent. And now he realises that this is his time, the next 4-5 years, to be that bankable player that can win games from anywhere. His plans are right and I am glad to see that. We had a word before the game to ride the atmosphere, and the energy from the fans,” stated the skipper.

After winning the toss, Kohli sent Australia in to bat first. Leading the side for the first time, Matthew Wade put up an explosive show with the bat as he, along with Smith, guided Australia to 194 for 5.

The Indian openers gave the visitors a strong start as Kohli and co. chased down the target with two balls to spare. India will now take on Australia in a dead rubber in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.