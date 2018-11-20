India vs Australia: We want to cut down our mistakes: Virat Kohli

1. India's focus on tour to Australia

We are not thinking this as the last opportunity for us to win in Australia and I think that's not the right mindset to have. Our aim is to win whatever series we play and we don't want to be the team that wins one odd Test match here and there. We have figured out our mistakes in England which I'd mentioned that were very radical. We won the game in which we did lesser mistakes. So, I think we have the ability to compete with other teams at par.

In Test cricket, the general rule is that the team committing lesser mistakes wins, and that's what we are focussing on, cutting down on our mistakes and if a situation goes bad for us then how to plug that situation as soon as possible and stabilise our position as a team.

Obviously, Australia is always a big tour. Last time, we played good cricket but could not win games and this time we definitely want to change that, win Test matches and series as a whole. We believe that we have the quality to do that but it will boil down to how we think on each moment.

2. On Bhuvi and Bumrah's excellent form

Bhuvi and Bumrah...the reason why they are successful is that they are thinking bowlers. They have awareness of situation and a gut feeling of what the batsmen are looking to do. The ability to predict what they are going to do before each ball is what keeps them a step ahead. Sometimes they will get dominated like everyone does but about 85 to 90 per cent of time they are spot on and that's because they are keep looking where the game is going and where batsmen are looking to hit them and trying to execute those difficult balls.

Any captain would like to have them in their bowling line-up and I am very lucky to have them bowling so well, giving us breakthroughs and coming at the death over and keeping it tight. From now on, it is going to be tough for others to step in unless there is any workload issue. Till the World Cup, this 11 is going to play together as many number of games as possible.

3. On Aus losing Smith and Warner

Despite missing two of their best players, Australia still have lot of quality in their ranks. Missing two best batsmen is not an ideal situation for any team but they still have batsmen, especially in limited overs, who can do damage at any given point of time. We have come here to compete against Australia, the home team, and we will not take anything for granted. Our focus as a team is to play quality cricket. We haven't played against Australia after all those happened so I can't say what is the atmosphere is going to be at the ground.

4. Kohli's outlook on Team India

We have a strong side. I don't think there is any side in world cricket that does not have weakness and we keep figuring out what needs to be worked upon and take the quality of our cricket up. And if you are playing at your best level then try and maintain it as long as possible. As a team we think about this and I think our level of cricket has gone up. We have 11 individuals and they want to be the best on that given day and then those performances come together and look lovely as a team. Hopefully, we can build on that maintain our level.

5. Kohli on his personal priorities

I don't think anyone aims to be at the centre of everything. It's all about things that I have to do and all the noises that happens outside the fence will influence you as much as you want it to be. I usually stay way from all this and I focus on what I need to do and think where the team needs to head and help my teammates as much as possible. Those are my priorities.