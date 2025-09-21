India vs Australia Women’s ODI Series 2025: Key Stats and Records as Australia Clinch 2-1 Win

The India vs Australia Women's ODI series 2025 turned out to be a high-scoring thriller that produced record-breaking performances and showcased the growing dominance of women's cricket. Played between September 14 to 20, 2025, the three-match series ended 2-1 in Australia's favor, with both sides scripting memorable milestones.
The first two matches were held at New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), while the series decider took place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Australia won the opener convincingly, India bounced back in the second ODI with a historic win, but the visitors had the last laugh in a run-fest final to seal the series.
1st ODI: Australia off to a dominant start
•
Australia
(282/2)
recorded
the
4th
highest
successful
run
chase
in
Women's
ODIs,
chasing
India's
target
with
ease.
• This included the highest opening partnership for India vs Australia - 114 runs between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.
2nd ODI: India script history
•
India
posted
292
runs,
their
second-highest
ODI
total
vs
Australia
Women.
• The hosts registered a 102-run victory, the biggest win for any team against Australia in Women's ODIs.
• It was also the first time Australia lost by a margin of 100+ runs in Women's ODIs.
3rd ODI: Run-fest and Mandhana's brilliance
The decider in Delhi produced record-breaking fireworks:
•
Smriti
Mandhana
smashed
the
fastest
ODI
hundred
by
an
Indian
(50
balls),
surpassing
Virat
Kohli's
52-ball
century
vs
Australia
in
2013.
• Mandhana's knock also stood as the second-fastest century in Women's ODIs, behind Meg Lanning's 45-ball effort vs New Zealand.
• With this, Mandhana reached 13 ODI centuries, now the second-most in Women's ODIs, only behind Lanning (15).
• Australia (412) registered the highest-ever total against India in an ODI and the 7th 400+ total in Women's ODIs overall.
• India (369) set the record for the highest score while batting second in Women's ODIs.
• The match witnessed a combined 781 runs, the first time 700+ runs were scored in a Women's ODI match.
Series Summary
•
Australia
won
the
series
2-1
with
strong
batting
depth
and
big
scores.
• Smriti Mandhana emerged as the star, breaking multiple records and underlining her stature as one of the best in the game.
• The series will be remembered not just for Australia's victory, but for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Women's ODIs with bat-dominated thrillers.