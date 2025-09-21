Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cricket India vs Australia Women’s ODI Series 2025: Key Stats and Records as Australia Clinch 2-1 Win By Nishant Dravid Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 7:34 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

The India vs Australia Women's ODI series 2025 turned out to be a high-scoring thriller that produced record-breaking performances and showcased the growing dominance of women's cricket. Played between September 14 to 20, 2025, the three-match series ended 2-1 in Australia's favor, with both sides scripting memorable milestones.

The first two matches were held at New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), while the series decider took place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Australia won the opener convincingly, India bounced back in the second ODI with a historic win, but the visitors had the last laugh in a run-fest final to seal the series.

1st ODI: Australia off to a dominant start

• Australia (282/2) recorded the 4th highest successful run chase in Women's ODIs, chasing India's target with ease.

• This included the highest opening partnership for India vs Australia - 114 runs between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

2nd ODI: India script history

• India posted 292 runs, their second-highest ODI total vs Australia Women.

• The hosts registered a 102-run victory, the biggest win for any team against Australia in Women's ODIs.

• It was also the first time Australia lost by a margin of 100+ runs in Women's ODIs.

3rd ODI: Run-fest and Mandhana's brilliance

The decider in Delhi produced record-breaking fireworks:

• Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian (50 balls), surpassing Virat Kohli's 52-ball century vs Australia in 2013.

• Mandhana's knock also stood as the second-fastest century in Women's ODIs, behind Meg Lanning's 45-ball effort vs New Zealand.

• With this, Mandhana reached 13 ODI centuries, now the second-most in Women's ODIs, only behind Lanning (15).

• Australia (412) registered the highest-ever total against India in an ODI and the 7th 400+ total in Women's ODIs overall.

• India (369) set the record for the highest score while batting second in Women's ODIs.

• The match witnessed a combined 781 runs, the first time 700+ runs were scored in a Women's ODI match.

Series Summary

• Australia won the series 2-1 with strong batting depth and big scores.

• Smriti Mandhana emerged as the star, breaking multiple records and underlining her stature as one of the best in the game.

• The series will be remembered not just for Australia's victory, but for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Women's ODIs with bat-dominated thrillers.