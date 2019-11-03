India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Highlights: Mushfiqur inspires Tigers to first T20 win over Men In Blue

With the tourists needing 149 and the required run rate up at 12 heading into the final three overs, Mushfiqur stepped on the accelerator to propel his country to a seven-wicket triumph in Delhi with an unbeaten 60.

A run of four consecutive boundaries in the 19th over swung the contest decisively in the Tigers' favour, with captain Mahmudullah contributing an eye-catching 15 from seven balls and sealing the victory with a six.

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Masterful Rahim, bowlers shine as visitors create history in Delhi - As it happened

The result hands Bangladesh, shorn of the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

India posted 148-6 in an innings headlined by Shikhar Dhawan's 41 from 42 deliveries.

Bangladesh removed the dangerous Rohit Sharma in the first over, the captain given out lbw on umpire's call after a review.

KL Rahul (15) threw his wicket away with an indecisive stroke that resulted in a simple catch for Mahmudullah off the bowling of Aminul Islam, leaving India on 36-2.

Dhawan's fun was curtailed by a run out induced by a poor call and sudden change of mind from Rishabh Pant in the 15th over, with Shreyas Iyer (22) having already been sent packing.

Pant sought to make amends with a brisk 27 that included three boundaries and there were fireworks down the order from Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar, who between them struck a trio of maximums in a combined 29 runs from 13 balls to elevate Bangladesh's target.

The tourists, who also failed to negotiate the first over unscathed as Liton Das tamely looped one into the hands of Rahul, breezed past the 50 mark in short order.

Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar (39) batted with freedom until the former slogged one to Dhawan at long on for 26.

Sarkar lasted until the 17th over before his dismissal to a slower ball from Khaleel Ahmed following a promising 60-run partnership with Mushfiqur.

With seven wickets remaining, Mushfiqur and the incoming Mahmudullah were emboldened and took the contest by the scruff of the neck to deliver a famous win for their country.

The sides meet again in Rajkot on Thursday.