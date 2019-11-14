India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara-Agarwal shine after bowlers torment tourists - As it happened

Indore, November 14: Mohammed Shami's prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwin's guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, as a clinical Indian bowling attack reduced the visitors to 150 in their first innings on day one of the first Test here on Thursday (November 14).

Shami (3/27) once again showed his mastery with the old ball removing opposition's best bet Mushfiqur Rahim (43 off 105 balls) with a sharp in-cutter followed by a similar delivery that got rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraj (0).

Shami set up Mushfiqur with conventional outswingers and then got a 53 plus over old ball to jag back sharply, leaving the batsmen in a daze.

A solid 72 run-partnership between Mayank (37*) & Pujara (43*) as #TeamIndia close Day 1 on 86/1 after bowling Bangladesh out for 150.



This was after a luckless Ravichandran Ashwin (2/43 in 16 overs) more than made up for 'butter-fingered' colleague Ajinkya Rahane by breaching through defences of opposition batsmen. India's slip fielding was below-par on the day with Ashwin paying the price for Rahane's twin bloopers in the slip cordon that gave Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad (10) reprieve.

This was after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (36) was let off by skipper Virat Kohli off Umesh Yadav in the first session. However, none of it proved too costly because of the superlative performance of the bowling unit.

In-form Umesh Yadav (4-47) and Ishant Sharma (2/20) also played their parts well to keep the visitors on the backfoot. The pace unit, which has been on the top of its game over the last 22 months, bowled a probing line during the first spell and the disconcerting extra bounce made life difficult for the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Later, Cheteshwar Pujara (43*) and Mayank Agarwal (37*) tormented the visitors with the bat and took India's score to 86/1 at Stumps. Only success the visitors had with the ball was the wicket of Rohit Sharma who was dismissed cheaply for 6. Rohit paid the price of going after the away going delivery from Abu Jayad and got an outside edge which was comfortably pocketed by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Here's what all happened on Day 1: