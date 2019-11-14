India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara-Agarwal shine after bowlers torment tourists - As it happened

Indore, November 14: Mohammed Shami's prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwin's guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, as a clinical Indian bowling attack reduced the visitors to 150 in their first innings on day one of the first Test here on Thursday (November 14).
Shami (3/27) once again showed his mastery with the old ball removing opposition's best bet Mushfiqur Rahim (43 off 105 balls) with a sharp in-cutter followed by a similar delivery that got rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraj (0).
Shami set up Mushfiqur with conventional outswingers and then got a 53 plus over old ball to jag back sharply, leaving the batsmen in a daze.
A solid 72 run-partnership between Mayank (37*) & Pujara (43*) as #TeamIndia close Day 1 on 86/1 after bowling Bangladesh out for 150.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2019
This was after a luckless Ravichandran Ashwin (2/43 in 16 overs) more than made up for 'butter-fingered' colleague Ajinkya Rahane by breaching through defences of opposition batsmen. India's slip fielding was below-par on the day with Ashwin paying the price for Rahane's twin bloopers in the slip cordon that gave Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad (10) reprieve.
This was after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (36) was let off by skipper Virat Kohli off Umesh Yadav in the first session. However, none of it proved too costly because of the superlative performance of the bowling unit.
In-form Umesh Yadav (4-47) and Ishant Sharma (2/20) also played their parts well to keep the visitors on the backfoot. The pace unit, which has been on the top of its game over the last 22 months, bowled a probing line during the first spell and the disconcerting extra bounce made life difficult for the Bangladeshi batsmen.
Later, Cheteshwar Pujara (43*) and Mayank Agarwal (37*) tormented the visitors with the bat and took India's score to 86/1 at Stumps. Only success the visitors had with the ball was the wicket of Rohit Sharma who was dismissed cheaply for 6. Rohit paid the price of going after the away going delivery from Abu Jayad and got an outside edge which was comfortably pocketed by wicketkeeper Liton Das.
Here's what all happened on Day 1:
Stumps! India reach 86/1 in 26 overs as the umpires call the day's play off. They trail by 64 runs. Pujara - 43* and Agarwal - 37* will resume batting for India on Day 2.
Dropped! Mayank Agarwal gets a thick edge off Abu Jayad but the fielder (Imrul Kayes) at first slip puts down a sitter.
No player steps down the wicket as often as Pujara against the spinners in the last two years.
Pujara - % Deliveries Stepping down the Wicket v Spinners in Tests— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 14, 2019
Till 2017 - 15.3%
Since 2018 - 36.8%
Fans have turned out in good numbers on the opening day of the 1st Test in Indore.
The fans are enjoying themselves at the Holkar Stadium. Where are you watching the game from?#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/KCl50Q4IWL— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2019
50-run partnership between Pujara and Agarwal for the second wicket.
India reach 62/1 after 18 overs. Pujara - 35* | Agarwal - 21*. The partnership between these two is worth 48*.
0,4,0,4,4,0! Cheteshwar Pujara gets three boundaries in that over bowled by Taijul Islam. India - 47/1 after 15 overs, trail Bangladesh by 103 runs.
India reach 33/1 after 13 overs.
India's opening stand in the last 5 innings (Rohit and Mayank): 317, 21, 25, 12, 14 (today).
Four! Chesteshwar Pujara hits a glorious cover drive off Taijul Islam and gets a boundary.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma (6) edges Abu Jayad and Liton Das takes a simple catch to end his knock. India - 14/1.
Rohit goes!— ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2019
Abu Jayed finds his outside edge and Liton Das takes a regulation catch behind the stumps.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/myh28V3DR3
Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a double in his 350th international appearance.
Bangladesh's 1st innings totals in last six away Tests: 147 43 149 234 211 150 (last) They lost four of the previous five by an innings margin and the other one by 166 runs.
2nd innings! Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are into the middle to start India's response with the bat.
End of the innings! Umesh Yadav cleans up Ebadat Hossain (2) and India have bundled Bangladesh out for 150 in 58.3 overs.
A brilliant outing for #TeamIndia bowlers in the 1st innings.@y_umesh picks up the final wicket as Bangladesh are bowled out for 150.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2019
We will be back shortly. Stay tuned #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/RrmpxG2B37
Wicket! Taijul Islam has been run out for 1. A direct throw from Jadeja in the deep and Saha does the rest before the batsman makes it to the crease. Bangladesh - 148/9
Maiden over from Shami and Bangladesh are 142/8 in 56 overs.
Wicket! Ishant Sharma strikes on the first ball after tea break. Liton Das (21) is caught by Kohli. Bangladesh have lost three wickets in three deliveries they are 140/8 in 54.1 overs.
Wicket! Two in two for Shami. The speedster traps new-man in Mehydi Hasan for duck and Bangladesh are 140/7 in 54 overs. & That's Tea.
Wicket! Mohammad Shami brilliantly sets up Mushfiqur Rahim and clean bowls him for 43.
Four! Liton Das just directs the ball towards mid-off and gets a boundary off Shami.
Wicket! Ashwin once again gets a wicket via clean bowled. Mahmudullah (10) looks to play a sweep shot and completely misses the ball and pays the price. Bangladesh - 115/5 in 45.1 overs.
Dropped! Rahane puts down another catch at slip. Certainly not his day today. Mahmudullah gets a breather off Ashwin.
100 up for Bangladesh with a single from Mahmudullah's bat.
Fewest Tests to 250 wickets at home: 42 Muttiah Muralitharan/ R Ashwin. 49 D Steyn. 51 Harbhajan
Bowled him! R Ashwin comes up with a beauty as he castles the stumps of Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque to put an end to his resistance for 37. THAT's WICKET #250 for Ashwin in India. Bangladesh 99/4.
SIX!! Mushfiqur Rahim is making India pay for giving him a couple of reprieves as he dances down the track and hits Ashwin over his head for a maximum.
Dropped! Outside-edge from Rahim off Ashwin and this time Rahane fails to catch it at slip. The batsman has already got a couple of reprieves.
Ashwin has troubled Rahim.
Mushfiqur Rahim v R Ashwin in Tests (Before this Match)— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 14, 2019
Innings - 3
Runs - 49
Dismissals - 3
Average - 16.3
Dismissal Rate - 24.6
Ashwin has dismissed Mushfiqur on each of the three occasions they've faced off in the longest format. Can he strike again? #INDvBAN
Post-lunch session begins in Indore. Shami will be bowling the first over after lunch break for India.
Lunch Break! Bangladesh reach 63/3 in 26 overs. Mushfiqur - 14* & Mominul - 22* are present into the middle. India pacers have dominated the opening session.
Dropped! Mushfiqur Rahim gets a breather as Virat Kohli puts down a sitter at third slip.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries, that too in a similar fashion.
Wicket! Mohammad Shami traps Mohammad Mithun for 13 and Bangladesh lose their third wicket. Bangladesh - 31/3 after 18 overs.
Drinks break! Bangladesh are 19/2 after 13 overs. Mohammad Mithun - 3* & Mominul Haque - 3* are present in the middle.
After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 13/2. The Indian pacers have kept things tight for the tourists.
Traditionally in India, you gasp when the spinners bowl. Not so this morning. It is the quicks who are forcing you to watch. Expect Shami to be very effective too— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 14, 2019
WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes. Shadman Islam (6) goes for an expansive drive, edges the bowler and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha takes a simple catch. Bangladesh - 12/2. The tourists have lost two wickets in two overs.
WICKET! Umesh gets the first breakthrough as Imrul Kayes (6) edges him and Rahane takes a good catch in the gully. Bangladesh - 12/1 in 6 overs.
India's quicks average lesser than their spinners in 2018 & 2019.
Traditionally India's spinners have dominated the attack, with the slower bowlers at their peak in 2015. The emergence of the seamers as the spearhead has been a gradual change in the last four years, with the quicks averaging lesser than the spinners in 2018 & 2019. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/YJzBNTjiMH— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 14, 2019
Single! Imrul Kayes and Bangladesh get off the mark in the fourth over.
Umesh Yadav bowls the second over and he almost got the first wicket on the very first delivery.
1st innings! Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes are at the crease. Ishant Sharma starts with the new ball for India.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain
India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
Ishant in for India in the Playing XI. Nadeem who was part of the side in Ranchi Test didn't get a chance in the Test squad for this series.
Virat Kohli: It has a bit of grass on it and historically Indore on day 1 has been bit spicy plus we are playing three seamers. We wanted to bowl first but we also want batsmen to bat in tough conditions. It's ideal for our seamers who are in top form. I think, from day 2 onwards it will be a beautiful track to bat on. Nadeem is not a part of this eleven and Ishant replaces him purely on the basis of the pitch.
Mominul Haque: We will bat first. It's a bit hard and it might break in fourth innings. It's a great honour to captain Bangladesh.
Luck of toss with B’desh. Their fate in this match depends much on how they fare in first 2 sessions today against strong Indian attack, reinforced by inclusion of Ishant Sharma to exploit greenish track. That said, no gr8 pressure on underdogs. Burden of expectation on India— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 14, 2019
Toss: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque wins toss, and elects to bat.
Pitch Report: It looks a very good pitch. The new ball bowlers would enjoy the grass cover for the first couple of hours. There will be a good carry for the fast bowlers too. There is a little bit of moisture because it's a fresh pitch. Team winning the toss would still like to bat first.
Home team in a final huddle before the match.
Game Day 💪🏻💪🏻🇮🇳 Vs 🇧🇩 #TeamIndia #INDvBAN @Paytm pic.twitter.com/X3Voi7L5UO— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2019
