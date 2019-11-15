India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal steals the thunder as visitors toil all day - As it happened

Indore, Nov 15: Team India would be looking to make most of the good start they had on opening day and post a big total as they resume batting against Bangladesh on day two of Indore Test on Friday (November 15).

Mayank Agarwal (37*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43*) will resume India's innings and would be eyeing big centuries. India reached 86/1 after 26 overs at the end of the day's play on Thursday after their bowlers restricted an inexperienced Bangladesh batting attack to 150 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Indian pace attack in one of the most lethal in world cricket: Ashwin

Mohammad Shami (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for India while R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be looking to give some early jolts to India and ensure the hosts don't push them too far behind in the match.

