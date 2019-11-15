India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal steals the thunder as visitors toil all day - As it happened

Indore, Nov 15: Team India would be looking to make most of the good start they had on opening day and post a big total as they resume batting against Bangladesh on day two of Indore Test on Friday (November 15).
Mayank Agarwal (37*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43*) will resume India's innings and would be eyeing big centuries. India reached 86/1 after 26 overs at the end of the day's play on Thursday after their bowlers restricted an inexperienced Bangladesh batting attack to 150 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Indian pace attack in one of the most lethal in world cricket: Ashwin
Mohammad Shami (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for India while R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets apiece.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be looking to give some early jolts to India and ensure the hosts don't push them too far behind in the match.
Here are the live updates from Day 2:
Stumps! India end the day's play at 493/6 and they lead Bangladesh by 343 runs.
That will be Stumps on Day 2 #TeamIndia 493/6, lead by 343 runs.
What a day this has been for our team.
Scorecard - https://t.co/0aAwHDwHed #INDvBAN
400 runs scored by Team India today.
Fifty! Ravindra Jadeja brings up yet another fine half-century. This is his 14th fifty in Tests and here comes the trademark celebration.
SIX!!! Another maximum from Umesh. He moves on to 24. Three sixes already from him
SIX!! Another Maximum from Umesh Yadav and the crowd is chanting 'Umesh-Umesh'
SIX!! Umesh Yadav joins the party as he pulls Abu Jayed for a maximum.
Bowled! Wriddhiman Saha (12) misses the ball completely and it disturbs the timber. Ebadat Hossain finally gets a wicket in this game. India - 454/6 i10.5 overs.
Four! Saha gets a boundary. 450 comes up for India and their s lead goes above 300.
SIX!! Jadeja connects and connects it well and the ball sails back into the stands for a maximum.
Highest individual scores for IND vs BAN 248*S Tendulkar Dhaka 2004/05 243 M AGARWAL Indore 2019/20 204 V Kohli Hyderabad 2016/17 173 S Dhawan Fatullah 2015 160 R Dravid Chattogram 2004/05
Wicket! Mayank Agarwal (243 off 330 balls) perishes while attempting another maximum but couldn't time it well and the fielder takes a well-judged catch in the deep. India - 432/5 107.3 overs.
Well done @mayankcricket continue the good work. Great batting!
SIX!!! Mayank Agarwal hits Mehidy Hasan for another biggie and that's his 8th maximum to break the record.
SIX!! Mayank Agarwal hits Mahmudullah from the crease and the ball sails over long-off for a maximum. This is his 7th maximum of the innings.
SIX!!! Ravindra Jadeja too joins the party as he hits Taijul over midwicket for a maximum and 400 comes up for India with that shot in 105th over.
SIX!! Flat six from Mayank over long-on. This is his 7th maximum of the innings.
Mayank Agarwal in the First Innings in Tests
v Pace : Average - 73.6, False Shot Percentage - 15.4%
v Spin : Average - 204.0, False Shot Percentage - 7.2%
Pace for breakfast & spin for lunch, tea and dinner. #INDvBAN
Harsha Bhogle praises Mayank
Great example of how to cement your place. Having toiled for so long, Mayank Agarwal is making his opportunity, and form, count. This is a classy double.
Mayank is second after Rohit to complete a double ton with a maximum.
Indians to bring up Test double with a SIX:
Rohit Sharma vs SA, Ranchi 2019
MAYANK AGARWAL vs BAN, Indore 2019#INDvBAN
Mayank Agarwal is only the 3rd batsman in Test history to score 2 double hundreds in a player's first eight Test matches; the others to accomplish this feat were Sir Don Bradman & Vinod Kambli.
800 international runs and 2 double centuries already. @mayankcricket surely knows how to convert them into big ones. Feel So happy for him #INDvBAN
Four Consecutive Double Tons for India.
The first instance of individual 200s for any team in four consecutive Tests
Mayank 215 Vizag
Kohli 254* Pune
Rohit 212 Ranchi
Mayank 202* Indore#INDvBAN
SIXXX!!! And that's the second Double Century for Mayank Agarwal off just 304 deliveries. Captain Virat Kohli signals Mayank to convert it into a triple ton.
A second Test double century in five innings for Mayank Agarwal 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
What a season he's having 👏#INDvBAN
What a season he's having 👏#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/kCPzApFHVU
50-run partnership between Mayank and Ravindra for the fifth wicket.
350 comes up for India and their lead has reached 200 against Bangladesh. The partnership between Mayank and Jadeja is worth 41.
SIX!! Mayank Agarwal steps out and hits Mehidy Hasan over long-off for a maximum. Absolutely stunning shot from the right-hander.
Brad Bogg lauds Mayank Agarwal's patience.
@mayankcricket patient and selective. Tough day at the office for the Bangladesh bowlers. #cricket #ICC #BCCI #Starsports #INDvBAN #TestCricket
Four! Mayank punches the short-pitched delivery from Ebadat Hossain over sweeper cover for a boundary and moves on to 170. India reach 327/4 in 89 overs.
Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane (86) misses out on a well deserved ton as he's been dismissed by Abu Jayed. Fourth wicket for the bowler. India - 309/4 in 85.4 overs.
Tea Break in Indore on Day 2! India reach 303/3 after 84 overs. The partnership between Mayank Agarwal & Ajinkya Rahane is 184 now. India's lead is 153.
300 up for India with a boundary from Ajinkya Rahane's bat. He moves on to 81*. India reach 301/3 in 82 overs. They now lead Bangladesh by 151 runs. With the new ball being taken by the visitors, runs are now going to come at a decent pace for the hosts.
Bangladesh have taken the second new ball. India reach 294/3 in 81 overs. Lead is worth 144 runs for India.
150 comes up for Mayank Agarwal!
When Agarwal steps down the wicket to spinners in Tests, he scores at an extraordinary rate of 20.6 runs per over, that's a boundary off 62.5% of the deliveries he steps out. In his innings, 30% of his runs have come when he has stepped out. Proper attacking intent! #INDvBAN
SIX!! Mayank dances down the track and hits Mehidy Hasan over mid-on for another biggie. With that shot came 150-run partnership between him and Rahane. India reach 273/3 in 76 overs.
SIX!! Mayank Agarwal again takes the aerial route as he hits Taijul Islam over cover region for a maximum.
Mayank Agarwal clearly has a penchant for playing long innings and making tall scores. He does not enjoy superstar status like Rohit or Virat and frankly hasn't played enough intnl cricket to be thought of as a 'great'. But his Test record so far is quite staggering
Four! Mayank Agarwal converts it into a full toss and hits it over mid-on for a boundary and brings 250 up for India. 100 run lead for India.
After 68 overs, India reach 235/3. They lead Bangladesh by 85 runs. Mayank - 118* Rahane - 53*
50!! Ajinkya Rahane brings up his 21st half-century. The vice-captain is once again back to scoring runs. 6 fifty-plus scores for Rahane in this year in Tests.
The partnership between Rahane and Agarwal is 103 runs.
Mayank's celebration!
What a moment this for @mayankcricket. The celebration says it all 👏👏
After 64 overs, India reach 215/3. Mayank - 106*, Rahane - 45*.
Fewest innings to reach 3 Test tons as an opener.
Fewest inns to reach 3 Test 100s as opener
4 - Rohit Sharma
7 - Sunil Gavaskar
9 - KL Rahul
12 - Vijay Merchant/Mayank Agarwal#IndvBan #IndvsBan
100! Mayank Agarwal completes his 3rd Test Century. Mind you, this is just his first year in Test Cricket.
Mayank Agarwal 1st inngs scores in Tests
76 v Aus MCG
77 v Aus SCG
5 v WI North Sound
55 v WI Kingston
215 v SA Vizag
108 v SA Pune
10 v SA Ranchi
101* v Ban Indore#INDvBAN
Four! Mayank Agarwal gets to 99* with a brilliant straight drive. 200 comes up for India as well.
Mayank Agarwal moves on to 95* and the crowd at Holkar Stadium is cheering him so that he gets to his century.
Second session begins. Rahane (35*) and Mayank (91*) are into the middle to resume batting in the post-lunch session.
Smart recovery by India after the doubke whammy of losing Pujara and Kohli soon after start of play. Lead will swell fast and massively in the next 2 sessions, which tells me to revert to my original prediction!😊
Lunch! India reach 188/3 in 54 overs at lunch break on day 2. They have a lead of 38 runs over Bangladesh. India have scored 102 runs in the 28 overs and lost a couple of wickets in this session.
India reach 178/3 after 50 overs and lead Bangladesh by 28 runs. Mayank - 84* and Rahane - 32*. The partnership between them is worth 59.
4000 Test runs for Ajinkya Rahane! India's No.5 reaches the landmark in his 62nd appearance.
Not Out! Mayank Agarwal (82) survives as he successfully reviews the LBW decision against him. The ball-tracking confirmed the ball was missing the leg stumps.
4000 Test runs for Ajinkya Rahane - 16th Indian to the milestone - 104 innings; joint fourth-most after Vengsarkar (114), Dhoni (116) & Kapil (138) - Ganguly & Laxman also took 104 innings each
SIX! Mayank Agarwal goes down the ground and hits Mehidy Hasan over his head for a maximum. This is the first six of the Indian innings.
150 comes up for India with a boundary from Mayank Agarwal and India take the lead.
Spinner Mehidy Hasan has been brought into the attack after the completion of first hour of the day's play on Friday. India - 147/3 in 38 overs.
Four! Ajinkya Rahane plays a brilliant square cut off Abu Jayad and gets a boundary.
Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck on 10 occasions in Test Cricket.
Virat Kohli - 10 Test ducks!
4 - golden ducks
4 - silver ducks
1 - 4th ball
1 - 11th ball
--
6 - caught
3 - lbw
1 - bowled#IndvBan #IndvsBan
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is into the middle and he will have to shoulder some responsibility with Mayank Agarwal and the rest of the batsmen to help hosts post some total.
WICKET! ABU JAYAD picks up his third scalp and VIRAT KOHLI departs for a DUCK. Bangladesh take DRS to perfection and get the big wicket. India - 119/3 in 31.5 overs.
Must confess this morning's play so far has proved my prognostication incorrect. Anu Jayed has picked up two stellar wickets, including Kohli for a blob. Bamgladesh's paltry score is their big handicap, but the sounk and skill they've shown today admirable
Fifty! Sixth fifty-plus score for Mayank Agarwal in Test Cricket (12th innings). And he got it with a brilliant shot towards mid-wicket region.
Difficult to not be a @mayankcricket fan guven his committment, class and consistency
Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara (54) edges Abu Jayad and Saif (sub) takes a good catch in the gully region. Once again Pujara fails to convert his fifty into a century. First wicket of the day for Bangladesh and second wicket for Jayad in this inning. India - 105/2 in 29.5 overs.
100 up for India with a single from Pujara's bat.
4,4! Cheteshwar Pujara gets back-to-back boundaries and completes his half-century off just 68 deliveries.
Cheteshwar Pujara has looked absolutely secure on the way to his 41st fifty-plus score in Tests. He's played only 4.4% false shots. Of his 41 half centuries, only twice has he played false shots on fewer occasions in the first 50 runs. Rock solid innings so far! #INDvBAN
Just 1 run for India from the first over of the day. India - 87/1 after 27 overs.
Day 2! Indian batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are into the middle to resume play on Day 2. Ebadat Hussain starts the proceedings for Bangladesh with the ball.
This Day That Year!
Today in
1947: Don Bradman became the first non-Englishman to score his 100th first-class hundred during his 172 against the touring Indians @ Sydney.
1989: At 16 yrs 205 days, Sachin Tendulkar became then the 3rd youngest to appear in a Test match - against Pakistan @ Karachi.
Ayaz Memon predicts the likely scenarios in Indore ahead of Day 2.
Likely scenario in Indore Test: India run up mammoth score, leaving B'Desh players fatigued and demoralised, following which India's bowlers, rested and hungry, move in for the kill. Unlikely 5th day will be needed tho I do hope there is a turnaround and match gets competitive
Here's what should Bangladesh do on Day 2.
Two options for @BCBtigers to be unscathed in the first Test: Bowl India out not conceding a lead of more than 50-60 runs which gives them an outside chance or pray for divine assistance through inclement weather or such. Both highly unlikely I might add
