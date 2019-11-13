India vs Bangladesh: 1st Test: India probable XI for the Indore match

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit made a smashing debut as Test opener in the series against South Africa. He made 529 runs with three hundreds, including a maiden double ton, and he would like to further cement his place as an opener in the Test side.

2. Mayank Agarwal

The other half of India's Test openers too had a good Test series against South Africa notching up two hundreds. Now, Agarwal will be eager to end the year with a fine series against Bangladesh.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara made two fifties but had an underwhelming series against South Africa scoring 145 runs at 36.25. He also had a modest series against the West Indies away from home and now India's No 3 will be keen to make amends in his last two matches for India this year.

4. Virat Kohli

Kohli made a massive double hundred, an unbeaten 254, against South Africa at Pune and built his series around the knock. Kohli took a break after the South Africa series and now he would like to make his return a memorable one.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian Test vice-captain too had a good series against South Africa making a hundred and fifty and Rahane will be eager to stamp his class over Bangladesh too cashing in on the good form.

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had a good series against South Africa with both bat and ball. He made couple of fifties and made 212 runs at 70.66 and took 13 wickets. He would like to do an encore if not better against Bangladesh.

7. Wriddhiman Saha

Saha did not have much role with the bat against South Africa but did brilliantly behind the stumps and it was a treat to watch him keeping the wickets. Saha would be looking to maintain the high standards against Bangladesh as well.

8. R Ashwin

He came back to the Test side after brief hiatus and played the full series too unlike in England and Australia last year. He took 15 wickets to emerge the top wicket-taker against South Africa and Ashwin will be keen to be among wickets against the neighbours too.

9. Mohammed Shami

Shami took 13 wickets against South Africa to be the joint second highest wicket-taker with Jadeja against South Africa. Shami was relentless and hostile and will be eager to come up with another sound effort against Bangladesh.

10. Ishant Sharma

After an excellent series against West Indies, Ishant played two Tests against South Africa without making a major impact. But that did not mean he was not bowling well but he was rather unfortunate not to pick up a few more wickets.

11. Umesh Yadav

Umesh played two Tests against South Africa an did a fine job. It should prompt the team management to persist with Ishant at Indore where pitch could assist the quicker bowlers.