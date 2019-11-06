India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma inspects Rajkot pitch ahead of must-win match - Watch

Team India must be under tremendous pressure as they need to secure a win in Rajkot and keep the series alive against a lower-ranked but dangerous Bangladesh side. Bangladesh outclassed India by 7 wickets in the opening match in Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Batting looks good, pace combination will depend on track, says skipper Rohit

While interacting with media persons after the practice session on Wednesday, Rohit said his team's batting looks fine but it is their bowling department that needs to do well.

One last look from the Captain before the 2nd T20I in Rajkot! What's your prediction? #TeamIndia #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/OWoPmVG7pb — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2019

"Our batting looks good. So I don't think there's any change we need to make in our batting. But we'll analyze the pitch, and based on that we'll see what we can do as a team," Rohit said on the eve of the match.

While he didn't take names but there is a chance of Shardul Thakur coming in place of Khaleel, whose pace at times is making it easier for the opposition to negotiate at the death overs.

"The (pace-bowling) combination that we played in the last game, it was based on the pitch that was on offer in Delhi. We will see the pitch again today and we will think what we need to do in our bowling line-up," the skipper said.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: T20 format is one to try out emerging players: Rohit

Rohit will become the first Indian player and second in world cricket to complete 100 T20 Internationals when he will take the field on Thursday.

Shoaib Malik (111 games) from Pakistan is the only player to have played more than 100 T20 Internationals. Rohit is currently the top-scorer in this format with 2452 runs with regular skipper Virat Kohli second in the list with an aggregate of 2450 runs.

Rohit has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 136.67 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

"It's been a long journey since 2007, I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. There has been a lot of ups and downs in the last 12 years in this format particularly. This has taught me so many lessons going forward," Rohit had said in Delhi when asked about the milestone.

"When you come into the team as a youngster, you are trying to learn things which happened quite smoothly at start. Then with a few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player and understood my game really well.

"There are so many things I can talk about. It has been a fruitful journey, one which will always be remembered and cherished by me," Rohit said.