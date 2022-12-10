India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Bangla elect to field, Men In Blue bring in Ishan, Kuldeep Yadav

Here we are giving details from toss and updates on playing 11 for the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI.

Toss: Bangladesh won, elected to field

1. Playing 11

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (capt & wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (capt), 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Yasir Ali, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Ebadot Hossain.

2 Captains’ Comments

KL Rahul, India captain: “Injuries are not great and we've had a few of them. But it also gives opportunities to new guys. Two changes obviously: Rohit and Deepak are injured. So Ishan and Kuldeep come in. We've always had the quality as a team. Right now it's important for us to get better as individuals and get runs in different conditions. Haven't played one-day cricket for a long, long time. Focus was on T20 cricket.

“We always want to win and give our best for the country. But sometimes it doesn't happen. There's never an international game that doesn't have pressure. It's a new wicket - different conditions. Important for us to assess, be brave and put the pressure back on them. That's what Indian cricket has done over the years.”

Litton Das, Bangladesh captain: “We'd like to bowl first. Looks like there's some grass on the wicket. Need to take wickets early on. Two changes. Just have to play our normal game.”

3. Pitch report

“It's a nice and warm morning. India has never played here, and the conditions are quite different. The pitch is a lot different. It has a nice green cover which can be misleading. Has to be a watchful start from the batters,” Anjum Chopra says in the pitch report for the host broadcaster.