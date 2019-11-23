India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: Had to work out right length to bowl with pink ball: Ishant Sharma

India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Match report: Ishant, Virat Kohli, Pujara power India | As it Happened

Ishant took his 10th five wicket-haul, helping India bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 106 in the historic day-night Test.

"It was a lot of different from red ball. Initially, we bowled the right length but did not get any swing. Then we realised at what length we have to hit and we discussed among ourselves and found out the right length to bowl with the pink ball," said Ishant after the close of play.

Ishant, who has playing Test cricket for more than a decade, is part of the arguably India's best ever pace attack comprising Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of action due to injury.

After a long wait of 12 years, Ishant finally got a five-wicket haul (5/22) at home. "I'm enjoying my cricket right now. Initially I used to take more pressure on my performance, to take wickets and beat batsmen so many things. Now I don't think much. Obviously, I've got experience now so I adjust my length according to the conditions quickly," Ishant said.

The 31-year-old does not feature in the ODI team since 2016, while his last T20I experience was in 2013.

"Yes it feels sad sometimes. But I've reached a stage in life I've stopped worrying about those things. I'm now 31 and if I start worrying about which format I'm in then I cannot perform.

"I just want to play, be it Ranji Trophy or India. That's the simple thing. If you enjoy playing you do well. If you start cribbing for small things you can never improve." Ishant led the attack as pacers took all ten wickets in the innings. He was supported by Umesh Yadav (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36).

Asked about the long wait for another five-wicket haul at home, Ishant said: "I didn't do anything differently. If you see we played only two series at home in the last two years. I wanted to continue the same form and go with the same mindset. If I can take wickets outside then why not in India.

"It's important to have a very healthy competition in the team. If you are comfortable in your place and nobody challenges your place then I don't think you can put up a good show. Now everyone is performing somebody has to sit out."

Ishant was seen bowling with an action for a leg-cutter like delivery and a scrambled seam. "It's like a normal outswing. Your game improves only when you add variety to your bowling, and how confident are you to execute in the match.

"I got Imrul Kayes with the same kind of delivery. I also bowled two of their batsmen with that delivery. The ball goes straight and does not go out. The batsmen think it comes with an angle but it goes straight."