India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Match report: Ishant, Virat Kohli, Pujara power India

1. Ishant Sharma's five-wicket haul

All the focus was on Mohammed Shami, who grabbed seven wickets in the first Test at Indore, and Umesh Yadav who also had a good spell at the Holkar Stadium. But Ishant, a veteran of over 90 Tests, took a perfect occasion to hog some limelight for himself. He bowled his cutters well and varied length to keep the Bangladesh batsmen guessing all the time. And he rewarded with a five-wicket haul, his 10th in Test cricket, best figures so far in India too.

2. The India pace attack

This India pace unit consisting Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were ruled out of this series, is certainly one of the best in India's cricketing history. It can safely that India hardly had such a unit that oozed venom this regularly and it has helped this team undermine conditions to a good extent. On Friday at the Eden, Ishant, Shami and Umesh shared all the 10 wickets on offer and such was the dominance of these three there was only one over of spin from Ravindra Jadeja.

R Ashwin never got to bowl too. Shami pinged Liton Das and Naseem Hasan on the head too with vicious bouncers. Bangladesh were bowled out for 106. And India replied with 178 for 3.

3. Catching

Rohit Sharma set the tone for the day with a brilliant catch at slips to dismiss Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque off Umesh Yadav. The ball was travelling to Virat Kohli but Rohit made a brilliant dive to grab the catch a few inches ahead of Kohli. Wriddhiman Saha soon followed the suit. Playing at his home ground, Saha plucked a wonderful catch to dismiss Mahmudullah off Ishant, again a few inches in front of Kohli at first slip. It was Saha's100th dismissal in Test cricket. Even Pujara, who completed 50 catches in Test cricket, made a fine catch off Ishant to jettison Mehidy Hassan, the concussion substitute.

4. Pujara, Kohli take India forward

India started brightly through Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, the two form batsmen. But both were dismissed giving some hopes for Bangladesh after a disastrous batting effort that saw them getting bundled out for 106. But Kohli and Pujara produced a good alliance to keep Bangladesh at bay. Pujara could not kick on after making a fifty but India made good progress. Now, they will be eager to press home advantage on the second day on Saturday (November 23).