MS Dhoni to make his commentary debut with Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata?

As per reports, Starsports Network - the official broadcasters of India's home games - have expressed their desire to invite Dhoni as the guest commentator for the much-anticipated maiden Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh.

As per an IANS report, host broadcasters want Dhoni to make his debut in the commentary box on the opening day of the Test match on November 22. In the plan accessed by IANS, the broadcasters have urged the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to bring Dhoni to the commentary box for the pink-ball Test.

All former captains of the Indian team are to be invited for the first two days of the Test match and will be asked to share their favourite moments from India's Test history.

"Invite India Test captains for Day 1 & 2 of the Test. All captains at the ground along with (Virat) Kohli and the rest of the team as well as the dignitaries line up for the anthem. Captains appear on commentary as guests through the day to recollect their favourite moments from India's Test history. Down memory lane segments recorded with individual captains are played on the big screen at the ground in breaks Day 4 onwards," reads the plan for the former India captains.

"VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble (?) and Rahul Dravid (?) re-live the Test match (2001). Segments aired on the big screen," the plan reads.

The question marks next to Kumble and Dravid's name suggest they might have not made their availability known when the documentation was done, claims the report.

Not just this, first time in the history of Indian Cricket, the broadcasters are also planning to telecast the training session of the Indian team with the pink ball on the eve of the game.

"Free entry to watch India practice on Friday (B & L block). Live coverage of the practice session on Star. Crowd interaction with legends. Crowd interactions with select India players (at the end of the session)," reads the mail.