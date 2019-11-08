India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Records tumble as Rohit Sharma guides India to an emphatic win in Rajkot

Rajkot, Nov 7: Rohit Sharma made his 100th T20 International special with his brutal innings of 85 off 43 balls as India cantered to a series-levelling eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I here on Thursday (November 7).

Chasing an easy target of 154 on far better track compared to Feroz Shah Kotla, Rohit showed the gulf in class between him and the others on the park, hitting six fours and half a dozen of risk-free sixes as India chased the target in 15.4 overs.

The three-match T20 series now stands at 1-1 and the final and deciding match will be played in Nagpur on November 10. Such was Rohit's dominance during the 118-run opening stand that it managed to overshadow Shikhar Dhawan's (31 off 27 balls) wretched form.

Earlier, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 2-28 as the Tigers made 153-6 after they were put in by Rohit with Mohammad Naim top-scoring with 36.

The Hitman then took centre stage, marking becoming only the second man to play a hundred internationals in the shortest format - Shoaib Malik being the other - with a domineering 85 off 43 balls.

The prolific stand-in captain struck six sixes in another magnificent knock and India cruised to their target with 26 balls to spare, blowing Bangladesh away in a match that was in doubt due to Cyclone Maha and set up a decider in Nagpur on Sunday.

Here are a few records created by Rohit in this match:

First batsman to 2500 runs in T20Is Rohit became the first batsman to post 2500 runs in T20Is. The Mumbaikar is currently the top-scorer in this format with 2537 runs with regular skipper Virat Kohli second in the list with an aggregate of 2450 runs. Rohit has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 138.11 with four hundreds and 18 half-centuries. Continued to treat Bangladesh attack with disdain The 31-year-old batsman from Mumbai continued to treat Bangladesh attack with disdain as he aggregated most runs against Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game. With four 100+ partnerships between them, Rohit-Shikhar's pair is now the most successful pair in terms of century-plus stands in T20Is. With 19 maximums, Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes against Bangladesh. With 35 maximums, Rohit has now hit most sixes as India captain in the T20Is. MS Dhoni, previously held the record with 34 maximums. 2000 runs in a calender year as opener Rohit became the second Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to amass 2000 international runs in a calendar year. Sehwag had achieved this feat in the 2008.