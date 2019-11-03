Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to claim big T20I records

By
Rohit surpasses Dhoni, Kohli T20 records

New Delhi, Nov 3: India opener and standing captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday (November 3) leapfrogged regular captain Virat Kohli to attain pole position in most T20I runs. Rohit also surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni's record to claim a massive T20I record for himself.

With 99 T20I matches under his name, Rohit became the most capped Indian male player in the shortest format. Earlier, he equalled Dhoni to play joint-most matches in the T20Is.

Rohit leapfrogs Kohli

Starting India's innings against Bangladesh in the first T20I match at Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium, Rohit got off the mark with a boundary. The talented right-handed batsman needed to score just eight runs to surpass Kohli and reclaim his position as the leading run-scorer in the shortest format. He hit another four in the first over to get past Kohli.

The Mumbaikar has now scored 2452 runs in 99 matches while Kohli is second on the list with 2450 T20I runs in 72 matches. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2326 runs from 80 matches) is third on the list.

However, Rohit didn't last long at the crease in the match as he was trapped in front by pacer Shafiul Islam on the final ball of the first over. He went upstairs to review it but it turned out to be umpire's call and Rohit had to walk away.

Rohit has most tons in T20Is With 4 tons under his belt, Rohit has also slammed most centuries in the shortest format of the game in international cricket. He's the only batsman to have posted scores in excess of 100 on four occasions.

Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 20:02 [IST]
