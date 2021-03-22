India vs England, 1st ODI: FAQs: MCA Stadium pitch report, milestones, Pune weather

With both India and England have players who can rock the stage, here are some details on FAQs like the venue, pitch, weather etc. The match will be played behind closed doors owing to the Covid 19 scenario.

1. Pitch report

The pitch at the MCA stadium often favours the batsmen, evidenced by the average score at this venue - 291. Generally, teams prefer to chase here because of a barren pitch, dew and shorter boundaries. Fast bowlers might get some assistance early on but as the game progresses the 22-yard trampoline tends to slow down, and spinners too may come into play.

2. Weather at Pune

Afternoon could be on the hotter side at 36 degree Celsius. Humidity is at 33 per cent and there is no chance of rain on Tuesday.

3. Milestones at MCA Stadium, Pune

India skipper Virat Kohli has made two hundreds at this venue, a 122, highest individual score at this venue, against England in 2017 and a 107 against West Indies a year after. The 122 against came against England in a winning cause as India chased down England's mammoth 350 for 7 with three wickets in hand. Kedar Jadhav too made a 120 off 76 balls as India won in 48.1 overs. The 356/7 is the highest team score on this ground that so far has hosted four ODIs.