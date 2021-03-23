India vs England, 1st ODI: Visitors win toss and opt to field; Krunal Pandya & Prasidh Kishna handed debut

While Krunal and Krishna will be making their ODI debuts in the game, KL Rahul will be keeping wickets ahead of Rishabh Pant. England, on the other hand, bring in Tom Curran, Moeen Ali and Sam Billings into the XI replacing Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan from the T20 side.

At the toss, England skipper Morgan said: "Looks a good wicket, a bit more grass than we expected. It's a good challenge we are looking forward to. Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back.

"And we are bowling. Wood, the two Currans, Stokes, Moeen and Rashid will be our bowling attack. Jof (Archer) is unfortunately injured. The elbow injury worsened during the T20Is, so we will miss him."

India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. Weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory.

"If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something. KL will bat at 5 and keep. Top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Shreyas. Hardik bats at 6, Krunal at 7. Shardul 8, Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep complete."

After winning both the Test and the T20I series, India is all set for the final challenge against England in the three-match ODI series which is a part of the ODI Super League.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), KL Rahul(wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(captain), Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.