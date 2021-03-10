India vs England 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

India will be eager to field a strong combination. Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the T20 side during the series against Australia, is back and the thinktank will be giving a thought how to fit KL Rahul in the 11. After his recent form, Pant is certain to get a place in the 11. Shreyas Iyer is the frontline player at No 4. Will the team management pick Rahul as opener ahead of Shikhar Dhawan? It looks like a tight call at the moment. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to lead the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah while spin duties will be entrusted upon Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. T Natarajan is a doubtful starter after suffering a knee and shoulder niggle.

2. Team News - England

England under Eoin Morgan is the top T20 side in the world. Apart from Morgan, they have strong players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali etc who can do big time damage to the opposition. They will be keen to do that early running.

3. Squads - India, England

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

4. Dream 11

Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.