India vs England, 1st Test: Root, Stokes push India into pressure zone at lunch

At the lunch break on day two, England's score reads 355/3 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively. Indian bowlers would have hoped to strike early on day two, but both English batsmen managed to frustrate the hosts.

The first session on day two saw 92 runs being scored in 29.3 overs. Resuming day two at 263/3, Root and Stokes saw off the first hour with ease, and run-scoring was done at a good pace. In the first sixty minutes, both England batters managed to add 40 runs.

Both Root and Stokes marched on and the first session saw them bringing up their 150 and 50 respectively. The Indians were not able to get any wicket in the first session. Stokes and Root have extended their partnership to 92 runs. On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley.