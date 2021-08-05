India vs England, 1st Test: 'Wherever I go, I believe in my skills,' says Mohammed Shami

India dismissed England for 183 on day one of the match with Jasprit Bumrah claiming four, and Shami scalping three wickets.

"I don't know why I wasn't getting (wickets) in England (laughs). But it doesn't matter if it's England, Australia or wherever, I believe in my skill and back myself," Shami said at the end of the day's play.

"Even when I'm bowling in the nets, I try to assess the conditions and make plans accordingly and try to execute them while playing the match," he added.

India vs England, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Rohit-Rahul hold guard after Bumrah, Shami shine for visitors

England skipper Joe Root's decision to bat first backfired badly as India pacers led by Bumrah (4/46) put up an impressive show. According to Shami, Test cricket is all about patience and doing the basics right.

"Test matches are all about patience. Forget what has happened in the past, we have to think about the present situation, we don't have to think much. "In my opinion, Test matches are very simple - the more you focus on the basics, the more you'll have the chances to succeed. If you overthink, you will tend to leak runs and it's an unnecessary add-on (of pressure)," said Shami.

"I think you should focus on the basics and play according to the situation. We work without thinking too much and that's what makes us more successful," he added.

Bumrah, who was not at his best during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, was back in his element and ran through the opposition alongside his new-ball partner Shami.

In fact, all the pacers including Mohammad Siraj (1/48) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) made the ball talk throughout the England innings lasting 65.4 overs, vindicating the team management's decision to go for a four-pronged pace attack while leaving out premier spinner R Ashwin from the playing XI.

Ravindra Jadeja was picked as the sole spinner in the XI ahead of Ashwin, raising a few eyebrows.

In response, K L Rahul, playing his first Test in two years, and Rohit Sharma, took India to 21 for no loss at stumps, surviving 13 testing overs from England fast bowlers.

For a packed crowd at Trent Bridge, it was a treat to watch the Indian pacers display their supreme skills. Shami moved the ball both ways, Bumrah bowled his fast swinging yorkers, Thakur flaunted his natural outswinger and Siraj used the scrambled seam to perfection.

India bowled brilliantly but their job was made easier by the English batsmen, who looked underprepared for red-ball cricket after coming fresh from white-ball games in The Hundred.