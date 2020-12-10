India vs England 2021 Time Table: Full schedule, venues, details of Day-Night Test, ODI and T20 Series

1. Test schedule
1st Test: February 5-9: Chennai
2nd Test: February 13-17: Chennai
3rd Test: February 24-28: Ahmedabad
4th Test: March 4-8: Ahmedadbad
2. T20I schedule (All the matches in Ahmedabad)
1st T20I: March 12
2nd T20I: March 14
3rd T20I: March 16
4th T20I: March 18
5th T20I: March 20
3. ODI schedule (All the matches in Pune)
1st ODI: March 23
2nd ODI: March 26
3rd ODI: March 28
4. BCCI, ECB reaction
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI: "The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams.
"Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans."
Tom Harrison, CEO, ECB: "International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and always attracts significant levels of interest from fans around the world. We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmadabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans."