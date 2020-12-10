India vs England 2021 Time Table: Full schedule, venues, details of Day-Night Test, ODI and T20 Series

Bengaluru, December 10: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday (December 10) announced the fixtures for India's home series against England in early 2021.

The much-awaited series will begin with a four-match Test series for Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from the February 5. Chennai will also host the second Test while the newly-built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two Test matches.

Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, boasts of state of the art facilities and a seating capacity of 110,000. It will host India's second Day-Night Test match at home after the huge success of India's first-ever pink-ball Test that was played in Kolkata last year against Bangladesh.

Ahmedabad is expected to turn pink when it hosts the third Test on February 24 under lights. The iconic Test will be followed by the 5-match T20I series, which will also be held in Ahmedabad.

The last leg of the tour will feature ODIs and all three matches will be held in Pune. The BCCI has restricted the tour to just three venues keeping in mind the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country.

1. Test schedule 1st Test: February 5-9: Chennai 2nd Test: February 13-17: Chennai 3rd Test: February 24-28: Ahmedabad 4th Test: March 4-8: Ahmedadbad 2. T20I schedule (All the matches in Ahmedabad) 1st T20I: March 12 2nd T20I: March 14 3rd T20I: March 16 4th T20I: March 18 5th T20I: March 20 3. ODI schedule (All the matches in Pune) 1st ODI: March 23 2nd ODI: March 26 3rd ODI: March 28 4. BCCI, ECB reaction Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI: "The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams. "Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans." Tom Harrison, CEO, ECB: "International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and always attracts significant levels of interest from fans around the world. We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmadabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans."