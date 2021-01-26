India vs England 2021: 'Rested' Bairstow raring to go against India

Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood were rested by the national selectors for the first two Tests beginning in Chennai on February 5, a decision which was criticised by former England skippers Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

The England tour of India comprises four Tests, five T20Is and three One-day Internationals.

"If they hadn't given me the break now, then when? It's the way of the world at the moment. There's no one who plays all three formats who is doing the whole tour," Bairstow was quoted as saying by Evening Standard.

"It's tricky. It's a huge summer and winter and sadly you can't do everything. You do need to get out of the bubble and see your loved ones," he said.

"After a rest, I'll be raring to go in India."

Coming back to England Test set-up, Bairstow scored 139 runs at an average of 46 in the two Tests in Sri Lanka and was involved in two of England's three stands of more than 100.

"I've absolutely loved being back. I was a bit emotional being back in the dressing room when you've won a series reaffirms why you keep doing it and never give up. It's special," said the 31-year-old wicketkeeper batsman.

"I would've liked to get a big score but I'm really happy with how I've played having not played a huge amount of red ball cricket for a little while, to come back in and spend the amount of time at the crease and contribute the way I've is really pleasing."

Bairstow had earned a Test recall for the Sri Lanka series, having last played for England in the Boxing Day match against South Africa in Cape Town in 2019.

"It was frustrating because I wanted to prove that I could play red-ball cricket, which I hold so dearly. My aspirations are to play Test cricket for as long as possible," said Bairstow, who has scored 4,169 runs in 72 Tests at 35.03.

(With PTI inputs)