India vs England 2nd ODI, Highlights: Bairstow century, Stokes' carnage help England pull off a big chase

Pune, March 26: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes displayed some incredible hittings as England thrashed India by six wickets in the second ODI in Pune on Friday (March 26) and levelled the three-match series 1-all.
Chasing a mammoth target of 337 in stipulated 50 overs, England raced home in 43.3 overs for the loss of four wickets. Jonny Bairstow (125) and Ben Stokes (99) displayed some incredible hittings and their partnership of 175 runs for the second wicket took the match away from the hosts' grip.
Bairstow - who slammed his 11th ODI hundred - along with Stokes, showed why they are hailed as one of the biggest hitters of the white-ball as they took every Indian bowler on remand. Jason Roy (55) once again forged a century stand with his opening partner as the duo added the thirteenth century stand between them.
England suffered a mini-collapse as Stokes, Bairstow, and Jos Buttler were dismissed in a gap of nine deliveries but the damage was already being done. Dawid Malan (16*) and debutant Liam Livingstone (27*) took their team home with 39 balls to spare to pull off their biggest-ever run chase in India.
Earlier in the day, KL Rahul's century, Virat Kohli fifty and Rishabh Pant's blazing 77 took India to 336/6. Rahul followed up a fifty in the first ODI with a 108 off 114 balls in the second ODI and shared century stands with Kohli (66 off 79 balls) and Pant (77 off 40 balls) to take the hosts to a huge total at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Put in to bat, India struggled early doors losing openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma for 4 and 25 respectively. Then, Kohli combined with Rahul to add a 121 run stand before the skipper, who got a life earlier in the innings, was dismissed by Adil Rashid for the ninth time in international cricket.
Later, Rahul and Pant joined hands for a 113-run-stand before the former was dismissed by Tom Curran, who ended with 2 for 83 in his 10 overs. In the end, Hardik Pandya's cameo and quickfire stands with Pant and later with his brother Krunal Pandya took India to a massive score.
Here's how the 2nd ODI between India and England panned out:
What made the difference? The spinners getting hammered for 150-plus runs.
India's spinners (Kuldeep and Krunal) today: 16-0-156-0.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) March 26, 2021
DONE AND DUSTED IN STYLE!!! ENGLAND HAMMER INDIA BY 6 WICKETS IN MAMMOTH RUN CHASE OF 337. THE SERIES HAS BEEN LEVELLED 1-1.
No ball and a boundary in bye! 5 runs rewarded to England.
2 runs conceded by Prasidh Krishna from that over. England reach 330/4 in 43 overs. 7 needed to win.
Irfan Pathan on Indian spinners' poor show in the series!
Winning n losing is a part of the game but team India’s serious concern is spin department in one day cricket at the moment. #INDvENG— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2021
SIX, SIX!!! Liam Livingstone welcomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar with back-to-back maximums. The first one was hit over mid-on and the second one was pulled over mid-wicket.
300 comes up for England in the run chase.
Four! Kuldeep Yadav has been welcomed by Liam Livingstone with a boundary.
7 runs came from that over bowled by Krunal Pandya. England reach 295/4 in 38 overs.
Wicket! Jos Buttler is cleaned up by a brilliant yorker from Prasidh Krishna. The England skipper departs for a duck. Two big wickets for the young pacer in this over. England - 287/4 in 37.4 overs.
Wicket! Jonny Bairstow hits Prasidh Krishna and the ball goes straight into the hands of Virat Kohli. A fine innings of 124 off 112 balls comes to an end. England - 287/3 in 36.1 overs.
We have witnessed some incredible hitting from Ben Stokes! He took just 11 deliveries to move from 50 to 99.
Ben Stokes out on 99 off 52 balls. He reached 50 off 40 balls. The next 49 runs came off just 12 balls! #IndvEng— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 26, 2021
Wicket! UNLUCKY!!! Ben Stokes dismissed for 99, he's caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He certainly deserved a century. England - 285/2 in 35.2 overs.
Four! Ben Stokes gets a boundary as a valiant effort from Rohit Sharma goes in vain as he couldn't stop it, and the batsman moves on to 99*.
England reach 282/1 in 35 overs, they are cruising comfortably in this run chase.
Free-Hit delivery and Jonny Bairstow hits Prasidh Krishna over cover region for a maximum.
28 runs leaked by Krunal Pandya from that over and Ben Stokes moves into the 90s in no time! He's putting up a display of some incredible power-hitting at the moment. 10 sixes from him already. England - 266/1 in 34 overs.
SIX!! Stokes is only dealing in sixes at the moment. He's slogging it out.
England reach 238/1 in 33 overs. It seems they'll finish it within 45 overs.
SIX, SIX, SIX!! A hat-trick of maximums from Stokes off Kuldeep Yadav. He's toying with the chinaman now.
That's quite a statement from Bairstow!
Jonny Bairstow has now scored 11 ODI hundreds.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 26, 2021
Only one of them has been reached off more than 100 balls!#INDvENG #ENGvIND
Four! Powerfully struck and Bairstow gets another boundary off Shardul towards mid-wicket. He takes a single on the final delivery of the over. England reach 218/1 in 32 overs, they need 119 more runs to win this match.
Jonny Bairstow's ODI record really is quite something. Averaging 49.31 and scoring at 6.3rpo - his record compares very favourably with the best we've seen. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/qN55dXATkt— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 26, 2021
Fifty! Ben Stokes gets to his fifty with a quick single off Thakur. He's taken just 40 deliveries to get to his 21st half-century.
100-run-partnership between Stokes and Bairstow for the second wicket. 17 runs came from that Kuldeep Yadav over. England reach 211/1 after 31 overs.
SIX!! This time it is Ben Stokes as he hits Kuldeep straight over his head for a maximum.
100!!! Jonny Bairstow hits Kuldeep Yadav for a biggie and he gets to his 11th ODI CENTURY in style!! Superb innings from the English opener.
Four! Ben Stokes slashes the away going delivery bowled from Shardul and he gets a boundary on the first delivery.
SIX!! Bairstow hammers Kuldeep over long-on and the ball sails miles back into the stands. He moves into 90s.
5 runs came from Bhuvneshwar's over. England reach 180/1 in 28 overs. Bairstow - 87* & Stokes - 33* have stitched a partnership of 70 runs between them.
Four! Jonny Bairstow welcomes Bhuvneshwar with a boundary towards straight mid-off. He's been batting superbly and nears a ton, should get to the three-figure mark in this match.
Lucky! A little laxity from Ben Stokes might just have cost him his wicket. The direct-hit from Kuldeep would have made him a goner, the TV umpire gave the benefit of doubt to the batsman.
That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion !! #IndiavsEngland— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2021
After 25 overs, England reach 167/1. Shardul bowled a tidy over conceding just 3 off it.
SIX!! Another slog sweep from Ben Stokes on the final delivery of Krunal Pandya's over and England reach 164/1 in 24 overs. Bairstow - 73* & Stokes - 31* are batting brilliantly. The partnership between these two is worth 54 now.
Just like the 4th T20I where Ben Stokes took on the leg spinner Rahul Chahar turning the ball into him, he has taken on Krunal this innings (26 off 12) with Bairstow farming strike from the other end (9 off 12).#INDvENG— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 26, 2021
SIX!!! Ben Stokes slog sweeps Krunal Pandya and gets a maximum.
Wicket! Brilliant piece of fielding from Rohit Sharma at cover as he collects the ball and throws it towards the wicketkeeper's end and Rishabh Pant does the rest. Unlucky for Roy as he's walks back for 55. England - 110/1 in 16.3 overs.
SIX & FIFTY!! Jonny Bairstow brings up his half-century with a maximum over long-on. Bairstow has now posted 50+ in each of his last 3 ODI knocks against India.
100-up for England and second consecutive century stand between Roy and Bairstow. This is the 13th 100-run stand between these two in the ODIs.
After 15 overs, England reach 87/0 in the run chase. The openers have once again given their team a perfect start.
SIX!!! Jason Roy hits Kuldeep Yadav over long-on and gets to his half-century in style. This is his first fifty since 2019 World Cup in England.
SIX!! Jonny Bairstow chips Shardul Thakur over long-on and gets a maximum. First six of the England innings.
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli. India need to break this partnership as both the openers are looking in fine touch.
8 runs came from Shardul Thakur's first over as England reach 59/0 after 10 overs. This has been just the start England was looking for in the big run chase.
England reach 51/0 after 9 overs. Roy - 39* and Bairstow - 11* are batting well for the tourists.
Fifty up for England with a boundary from Bairstow's bat off Bhuvneshwar. This is another fine start from the English openers.
13 runs, including three boundaries, came from that Prasidh Krishna over as England reach 30/0 after 6 overs.
7 runs came from the fifth over for England as they reach 17/0. Roy - 12* and Bairstow - 5*.
Four! First boundary of the English innings and it came off Jason Roy's bat. Brilliant straight drive from the batsman off Prasidh Krishna.
Good start for Prasidh Krishna as he concedes just a single from his first over. England - 4/0 after 2 overs.
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease to begin England's response with the bat. Roy is on strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the attack for India.
End of the innings: Century from KL Rahul, fifties from Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli powers India to 336/6 in 50 overs.
WICKET! Topley strikes as Hardik holes out to Jason Roy at long off for 35 from 16 balls. India - 334/6 in 49.5 overs.
FOUR! Hardik finds a boundary after three quiet deliveries and scores an important boundary.
14 runs come from the penultimate over as Tom Curran ends with figures of 2 for 83 in his 10 overs. India - 327/5 in 49 overs.
FOUR! Krunal Pandya joins the fun now as he powers one off Tom Curran over the off side for his first boundary. India - 325/5 in 48.5 overs
SIX! Hardik Pandya connects and hits Tom Curran over long off for his fourth maximum of the match.
Very tidy over from Topley as he keeps the Pandya brothers quiet and concedes just 4 runs in the 48th over. India - 313/5.
Krunal Pandya joins his brother in the middle and Hardik gets a life as Buttler puts down a sitter.
WICKET! Tom Curran strikes as Pant holes out to Jason Roy at Third man for 77 off 40 balls. India - 308/5 in 46.5 overs.
SIX! Hardik Pandya pulls Tom Curran over deep square leg for the second maximum of the over. Looks like we are in for another entertaining over of batting.
SIX! Pant cuts Tom Curran over point for his seventh maximum of the match and it brings up the 300 for India.
20 runs come from Sam Curran's seventh over. India - 294/4 in 46 overs.
SIX! Hardik once again hits Sam Curran over mid wicket for the third maximum of the over.
SIX! It's Pant this time as he hits Sam Curran over the long on for the second maximum of the over.
SIX! Hardik Pandya gets off the mark with a maximum as he pulls Sam Curran into the stands.
WICKET! KL Rahul departs after a fine innings as he holes out to Topley at deep square leg of the bowling of Tom Curran. Rahul c Topley b T Curran. India - 271/4 in 44.5 overs
FOUR! Rahul drives one past Curran for a boundary. India - 267/3 in 44 overs.
100 up for KL Rahul from 108 balls. It's his fifth ODI century and it also brings up the 100 partnership with Pant. India - 258/3 in 43.1 overs.
10 runs come from Stokes fifth over as Rahul inches close to a well deserved century. India -257/3 in 43 overs.
SIX! Pant hits Stokes straight down the ground to bring up the 250 for India.
FIFTY Up for Pant as he ends Tom Curran's costly over with another boundary. India - 247/3 in 42 overs.
SIX! Pant flicks Tom Curran for the second maximum of the over and closes in on a fifty.
Rishabh Pant is given out for caught behind, but Indian wicketkeeper opts to review straight away and is on the second time successful with the DRS.
SIX and FOUR! Rahul takes charge now against Tom Curran as he closes in on a century.
Rishabh Pant cuts lose against Stokes as he scores two sixes to take India to 225/3 in 41 overs.
India reach 210/3 in 40 overs with Rahul (84*) and Pant (27*) in the middle for the hosts.
SIX! Rishabh Pant deposits Rashid into the stands for his first maximum of the match. India - 194/3 in 38 overs.
Eight runs come from Topley's fifth over as Rahul and Pant look to up the ante in Pune. India - 184/3 in 37 overs.
FOUR! Rahul pulls Topley and the ball just lands short of the boundary cushions. India - 182/3 in 36.3 overs.
Reece Topley is introduced back into the attack as England look for another wicket.
Three singles come from Adil Rashid's 9th over. India - 176/3 in 36 overs.
Moeen Ali bowls out and the England all-rounder completes an excellent spell, finishing his quota of 10 overs with figures of 47/0. India - 173/3 in 35 overs.
Five singles come from Rashid's eighth over. India - 169/3 in 34 overs.
FOUR! Rahul's slap off Ali goes through Stokes towards the cover boundary. India - 164/3 in 33 overs.
The threatening 100 run stand broken and Rishabh Pants joins Rahul in the middle as India look to set a huge target.
WICKET! Rashid gets his man as Kohli snicks one to Buttler, who doesn't make a mistake this time and safely pouches it. Kohli c Buttler b Rashid 66 (79). India - 158/3 in 32 overs.
SIX! Rahul dances down the track and hits Rashid over long on for his first maximum of the match. India - 155/2 in 31.1 overs.
Ali concedes seven runs from his eighth over as India close in on 150. India -149/2 in 31 overs.
FIFTY Up for KL Rahul, who scores his second half century of the ODI series.
Adil Rashid follows up with another tight over, but England are unable break this threatening partnership. India - 142/2 in 30 overs.
Moeen Ali bowls a tight over as he concedes just four singles from his seventh over. India - 139/2 in 29 overs.
100 run partnership comes up between Rahul and Kohli as hosts look to set a huge target in Pune.
Nine runs come from Rashid's fifth over despite conceding a six of the first ball. India -135/2 in 28 overs.
SIX! Rashid drags one down and Kohli capitalises, depositing it into the stands for the first maximum of the match. India - 132/2 in 27.1 overs.
FIFTY up for Kohli from 62 balls as Ali concedes five runs from his sixth over. India reach 126/2 in 27 overs.
FOUR! Rahul cuts Rashid past the diving point fielder for a boundary as he closes in on his half century. India - 121/2 in 26 overs.
At the half way stage of the first innings, India reach 112/2 in 25 overs, with Kohli 44* and Rahul 36* in the middle for the hosts.
Five runs come from Adil Rashid's third over as Kohli closes in on another half century. India - 108/2 in 24 overs.
100 up for India in the 23rd over as Kohli 38* and Rahul 31* look to march on. Ali concedes 4 runs from his fourth over. India - 103/2 in 23 overs
DROPPED! Kohli gets a life as Buttler drops his after Adil Rashid finds the edge. India - 99/2 in 22 overs.
Its spin at both ends now as Moeen Ali continues from the other end and concedes just four runs from his third over. India - 94/2 in 21 overs.
Seven runs come from Rashid's first over as the Indian pair look solid and look set for a big partnership now. India - 90/2 in 20 overs.
FOUR! Rahul drives Rashid past the covers to bring up the fifty partnership between him and Kohli. India - 87/2 in 19.2 overs.
Adil Rashid replaces Tom Curran to bowl from the pavilion end. Will he get rid off Kohli?
Six singles come from Moeen Ali's second over. India - 83/2 in 19 overs.
Yet another tidy over bowled by the visitors as Tom Curran concedes just two runs from his fifth over. India - 77/2 in 18 overs.
While it's spin from one end, Tom Curran continues from the other end for England as they look to break this Indian partnership.
Three runs come from Ali's first over. India - 75/2 in 17 overs.
Time for spin as England introduce Moeen Ali into the attack.
At the end of 16 overs, India reach 72/2 and the players take drinks with Kohli 26 not out and KL Rahul 14 not out in the middle for the hosts.
10 runs come from Stokes' third over. Did Kohli get away with a caught behind appeal? India - 66/2 in 15 over.
FOUR! Rahul gets lucky this time as Stokes' attempted yorker is squeezed past Jos Buttler behind the stumps for a boundary. India - 61/2 in 14.2 overs.
Tom Curran concedes just five runs from his third over despite a boundary in the over. India - 56/2 in 14 overs.
FOUR! Kohli gets lucky as an inside edge off Tom Curran goes past the stumps and reaches the fine leg boundary. India - 55/2 in 13.3 overs
FIFTY UP for India in the 13th over as Stokes completes his second over.
Tom Curran continues from the other end and keeps the scoring in check as he concedes just two runs from his second over. India - 47/2 in 12 overs.
Ben Stokes is introduced into the attack and the England all-rounder bowls a tight over. India - 45/2 in 11
FOUR! Tom Curran is welcomed into the attack by Kohli with a boundary. India - 41/2 in 9.1 overs.
KL Rahul joins the captain Kohli after England get lucky in dismissing Rohit Sharma. India - 37/2 in 9 overs.
WICKET! Sam Curran strikes as Rohit's flick finds Adil Rashid at short fine leg. Rohit c Rashid b S Curran 25(25). India - 37/2 in 8.4 overs.
Three fours for Rohit, who cuts loose against Topley, scoring 12 runs from the over. India - 36/1 in 8 overs.
Six runs come from Sam Curran's fourth over. India - 24/1 in 7 overs.
FOUR! Kohli gets his first boundary as he flicks Curran, who slides down the leg side. India - 22/1 in 6.2 overs.
FOUR! Rohit ends Topley's third over with a square drive for his second boundary of the match. India - 18/1 in 6 overs.
A strong appeal for LBW of Rohit from Topley and the England team, but Buttler doesn't opt for the review.
Despite conceding a boundary of the first ball of the over, Curran concedes just the 4 in his third over. India - 13/1 in 5 overs.
FOUR! Rohit drives Curran straight down the ground for the first boundary of the match as captain Kohli joins him in the middle. India - 13/1 in 4.1 overs.
WICKET! Topley strikes early as he finds Shikhar Dhawan's edge which is safely pouched by Ben Stokes at second slip. Dhawan c Stokes b Topley 4(17). India - 9/1 in 3.5 overs.
Ben Stokes warned for accidentally applying saliva on the ball and is being warned by the umpires, who sanitise the ball as per the current day protocols.
Sam Curran continues from the other and delivers yet another tight over as he concedes just a single from his second over. India - 7/0 in 3 overs.
England manage to keep the Indian openers quiet in the first two overs as Topley concedes just two runs of his first over. India - 6/0 in 2 overs.
Another left arm pacer Reece Topley shares the new ball with Sam Curran.
Sam Curran concedes four runs from the first over of the match. India- 4/0 in 1 over.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for the hosts, while Sam Curran takes the new ball for England.
With Rishabh Pant returning to the playing 11, he's expected to take over the wikcetkeeper's gloves from KL Rahul, who is expected to bat at number 4 in Shreyas Iyer's absence.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
As for team news, India opt for Rishabh Pant to replace injured Shreyas Iyer, while England make three changes, two forced as Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley replace Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood.
England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.
Jos Buttler is set to lead England as excepted as he makes way into the middle along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the toss.
Pitch Report: Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar feel that it looks like an even better pitch than the first game. They feel there's a little bit of grass covering and it's a bit firm and it will be of some help for the seamers. However, they concluded that this pitch looks flatter than the last one leading to more runs scored and more boundaries hit.
While India's stunning comeback handed England back-to-back losses, the visitors have not lost three in a row since February 2016. Can Kohli and co beat them and seal the series?
Both teams were hit by injury in the first ODI with England losing their skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings, while India lost Shreyas Iyer. So, how will the teams line up? Let's find out at the toss, which is just half an hour away.
Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live updates of the India vs England 2nd ODI.
