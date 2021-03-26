India vs England 2nd ODI, Highlights: Bairstow century, Stokes' carnage help England pull off a big chase

Pune, March 26: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes displayed some incredible hittings as England thrashed India by six wickets in the second ODI in Pune on Friday (March 26) and levelled the three-match series 1-all.

Chasing a mammoth target of 337 in stipulated 50 overs, England raced home in 43.3 overs for the loss of four wickets. Jonny Bairstow (125) and Ben Stokes (99) displayed some incredible hittings and their partnership of 175 runs for the second wicket took the match away from the hosts' grip.

Bairstow - who slammed his 11th ODI hundred - along with Stokes, showed why they are hailed as one of the biggest hitters of the white-ball as they took every Indian bowler on remand. Jason Roy (55) once again forged a century stand with his opening partner as the duo added the thirteenth century stand between them.

England suffered a mini-collapse as Stokes, Bairstow, and Jos Buttler were dismissed in a gap of nine deliveries but the damage was already being done. Dawid Malan (16*) and debutant Liam Livingstone (27*) took their team home with 39 balls to spare to pull off their biggest-ever run chase in India.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul's century, Virat Kohli fifty and Rishabh Pant's blazing 77 took India to 336/6. Rahul followed up a fifty in the first ODI with a 108 off 114 balls in the second ODI and shared century stands with Kohli (66 off 79 balls) and Pant (77 off 40 balls) to take the hosts to a huge total at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Put in to bat, India struggled early doors losing openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma for 4 and 25 respectively. Then, Kohli combined with Rahul to add a 121 run stand before the skipper, who got a life earlier in the innings, was dismissed by Adil Rashid for the ninth time in international cricket.

Later, Rahul and Pant joined hands for a 113-run-stand before the former was dismissed by Tom Curran, who ended with 2 for 83 in his 10 overs. In the end, Hardik Pandya's cameo and quickfire stands with Pant and later with his brother Krunal Pandya took India to a massive score.

Here's how the 2nd ODI between India and England panned out: