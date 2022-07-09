India vs England, 2nd T20I: List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

This was also India’s 4th successive T20I series win over England and the final T20I will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Sunday (July 10).

India made 170 for 8 in 20 overs and them bowled out England for 121 to celebrate a fine series triumph.

Here is then the post-match presentation highlights, man of the match details, full list of award winners, post-match comments etc from India vs England 2nd T20I.

Man of the match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

Post-match comments

Jos Buttler, England captain: “It is very disappointing. We didn't play anywhere well we wanted and deserved to lose. Any time you lose three wickets in the power play it is hard to catch up. Not just the wickets but the guys he got out, overall a fantastic debut. He has bowled fantastically well, CJ always bowls the pressure overs and the figures can sometimes cloud what he's doing. We don't have much time to reflect on it as the next game is tomorrow.”

Rohit Sharma, India captain: “We know how good they are as a team, not just in England but everywhere they go. When you win games there is confidence and it is important how the boys feel. I really wanted to see how we perform after a team and challenge us as a group. Brilliant knock under pressure. We wanted someone to bat through and get us a score, Jadeja had scored a hundred here and he carried on from there.

“We understand the importance of the power play, be it scoring runs or taking wickets. We look forward to another game tomorrow. We wanted to give guys seating on the bench a chance, i will go back and speak to the coach about that. We need to keep ticking the boxes and move forward.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India (MoM): “When the ball swings you enjoy bowling. But if I am not wrong it does not swing much in England in the past few years. he is a dangerous player and if he goes past the powerplay, he can score quickly. If the ball swings it motivates you to do well and I am confident. I do not want to answer it and if I am playing then something is right.”