India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India look to bounce back in T20 series

Bengaluru, March 14: After suffering an eight-wicket defeat to England in the opening T20I, the Indian team will look to bounce back quickly as they take on the visitors in the second match of the five-match T20 International series.

The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blues will take on Eoin Morgan-led England side in the second T20 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli’s men will need to quickly regroup after suffering a batting collapse in the opening game of the series. While the team may miss the services of Rohit Sharma for the second match as well, the management may look to make a few changes as they will look to regroup quickly after their demoralising loss.

The Indian team will bank on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who shone for India during the opening game, to continue their fine form. With Rohit rested, Dhawan will need to capitalise on the opportunity and pile on some runs. Meanwhile, skipper Kohli, who fell for a duck will look to overcome his lean patch and turn around his game.

On the other hand, England will look to notch up a second win on the trot after their comprehensive show in the opening game.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the second India vs England T20I being played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

