India vs England, 2nd Test: How Joe Root lost the plot amid verbal jabs at Lord’s

Exposing Anderson to bouncers

Batting on a big hundred, well on the way for a double ton, Root quickly lost partners and was left with James Anderson for company in the final half an hour of day three. Indian pacer Bumrah decided to bounce the English tail-ender and that turned the heat on for remainder of the match.

Root in fact could have batted a little sensibly to safeguard the veteran pacer, but instead the England skipper let the premium pacer face some chin music from Jasprit Bumrah. The 39-year-old England pacer was hit on his helmet and needed a concussion test, but Bumrah didn't hold back and continued with his barrage of short-pitched deliveries.

Anderson's 16-ball stay eventually came to an end when he was castled by Mohammed Shami and England could only take a 27-run lead at the end of the first innings, posting a total of 391 in response to India's 364.

Taking bad light on Day 4

Aftermath of Bumrah's bouncers at Anderson, the England pacer's were pumped up and the veteran pacer himself showed that when he bowled a nine over spell to start the innings as his bowling partner Mark Wood sent openers Rahul and Rohit back in the hut.

Kohli also was removed a few overs later by Sam Curran, but the Indian fight back started when Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 100-run stand. However, the pair fell in quick succession along with Ravindra Jadeja and England were on top with India at 175 for 6.

And when the light got dimmer, Root bowled a few overs himself along with Moeen Ali, who was bowling really well. But, the England captain's call to take the new ball and bring on his premium pacer forced the umpires to bring the light-metres out and called it stumps on day 4.

England may have benefited had they continued with Ali with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma at the crease, but Root's decision was fine as Pant and Ishant soon marched back to the pavilion at the start of day 5.

Relaxing after Pant’s dismissal

After Ollie Robinson got Pant and Ishant in quick succession within first hour of day five's play, England relaxed and took a different approach to the pair of Bumrah and Shami.

Instead of bowling to their strengths, the England pacers took the short-pitch bowling route to the Indian lower-order and failed terribly as it only triggered the Indian pair in the middle. Perhaps as a response to what Anderson received from Bumrah on day three.

Trying to respond with bouncers

Root, who like most of his England mates were unhappy with the treatment Anderson received from Bumrah, tried to give it back to the Indian pacer and were successful, but that only made Bumrah fight out and put on splendid show with the bat alongside Shami.

England continued with their short-pitched bowling and Indian pace partners Bumrah and Shami, battled them and constant verbal jabs to take their team to safety via an unbeaten 89-run ninth wicket stand.

In the end, England folded for a paltry 120 in the second innings chasing 272 in the final two sessions of day five after Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance.