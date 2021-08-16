India vs England 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah battles bouncers, verbal volleys from Wood, Buttler

The spiced-up contest might have its genesis in the final moments England's first innings of Day 4. Jasprit Bumrah abandoned the customary courtesy to a tailender and peppered James Anderson with a series of short-pitched balls. The veteran England cricketer often caught in uncomfortable positions and a couple of balls thudding on to his body.

The England pacers led by Mark Wood changed the gears once Bumrah's turn for batting came on Monday. Till then concentrated on good length and pitched-up deliveries, the England bowlers Wood and Ollie Robinson peppered Bumrah with short balls, and post Rishabh Pant dismissal the percentage of short-pitched balls rose to 49%. The aim of English pacers was crystal clear.

In fact, Wood, who bowls in speeds in excess of 150 clicks, let it flying when Bumrah was at crease and in fact he pinged the Indian batsman on the side of his helmet. It required Indian physio Nitin Patel to come out and attend Bumrah, who continued to play after a brief stoppage.

The fun would have continued for some more time but Wood had to leave the ground to tend his right shoulder, on which he landed while fielding on the fourth day.

But there were other characters too in the whole drama as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler gave a piece of his mind to Bumrah during over-break and it required the intervention of umpire Richard Illingworth to cool the situation. England captain Joe Root too seemed to have been allowing the situation to drift as he did not actively involved to keep his players under check.

Former West Indies pacer and now a commentator Michael Holding critcised Root for allowing the emotions to dictate the passage than focusing on bowling India out early.