India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill perishes for a duck as Olly Stone gives hosts early breakthrough

Gill - who is playing his fourth Test - was dismissed for a third-ball duck in the second over of the opening day. The right-handed batsman from Punjab was trapped plumb in front by young England pacer Olly Stone. Bowling his third-ball of the day, Stone - playing just his second Test - bowled an incoming delivery to which the Indian opener offered no shot.

Gill paid the price of not bringing his bat down to defend it and the ball just crashed right into his pads as the bowling side made a huge appeal and the umpire took no time to raise his finger.

Gill's dismissal in the second over of the match meant the hosts lost their wicket for a nought and that wasn't a great sight for the fans - who have been allowed to enter the arena.

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli won a crucial toss and immediately elected to bat first at Chepauk. Team India made three changes to their playing XI with all-rounder Axar Patel making his Test debut. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, spinners Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem have been rested.

Kuldeep Yadav finally made his comeback while Mohammed Siraj replaced Bumrah as the team management decided to rest the star pacer as part of their rotation policy. Siraj and Ishant Sharma will be taking care of the pace attack while Kuldeep, Axar and R Ashwin will be the three spinners on the Indian side.

England - on the other hand - have rested pacers Jofra Archer and James Anderson along with spinner Dominic Bess. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has also been rested by the tourists. Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper) have been included in the playing XI by the tourists.