India vs England, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ashwin help home side survive early jolts at lunch

At the lunch break, India's score read 156/6 with Kohli and Ashwin unbeaten on 38 and 34 runs respectively. The duo managed to stitch a fifty-run partnership before lunch.

The first session saw five wickets falling and 102 runs being scored from 30 overs. It was a dream start for England as India lost five wickets in the first session on the back of some fine glove work by birthday boy Ben Foakes. The wicket-keeper stumped Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant and completed an unfortunate run out of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Resuming day three from 54/1, India got off to the worst possible start as the hosts lost both Rohit and Cheteshwar in the first 15 minutes. While Pujara lost the grip on his bat and failed to ground it on time, Rohit got stumped off Leach's ball courtesy of some quick glove work by Foakes.

Pant was sent up the order after the fall of two wickets but he too failed to leave a mark. Foakes stumped Pant as Leach scalped his second for the day. Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli then started to rebuild India's innings with a couple of boundaries. But Moeen Ali struck his first for the day as he dismissed Rahane to leave hosts reeling at 86/5 in the 31st over.

Just when a partnership was flourishing between Axar Patel and Kohli, Moeen got his second scalp of the day as the all-rounder departed after hosts extended their lead to 301 runs. Kohli and Ashwin then ensured England doesn't make any further inroads before the concluding minutes of the first session on day three.