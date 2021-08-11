India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli: Shardul Thakur ruled out of Lord's match; This player to replace pacer

The first Test between India and England was ended in a draw after the fifth day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

"It is unfortunate but Shardul will miss the second Test with a left hamstring (injury). He gives a lot of options. He should be fine for the third Test, though," said Kohli during the virtual press conference.

It remains to be seen that who will replace Shardul in the playing 11 of India for the second Test. If India decides to go with four pacers then Ishant Sharma stands a bright chance as he bowled and batted at nets without any ado.

Umesh Yadav's name too is doing the rounds. And what about R Ashwin? The veteran offie had good series against England at home earlier this year, and has been increasingly showed propensity to put conditions behind him.

The other advantage of having Ashwin in the 11 that he lends some solidity to the lower order in the absence of Shardul. With Ishant in, India might expose a long tail to English bowers from No 8 position.

Will India go with four bowlers and draft in Hanuma Vihari to give that extra cushion to batting as he can also send down a few useful overs.

The first Test between India and England might have ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the match, but it is fair to say that the visitors hold the upper hand going into the second match of the series at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

The Kohli-led side needed 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but rain played spoilsport and as a result, the series stands level at 0-0.

In the first Test, India went in with four-seamers (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur) and one spinner (Ravindra Jadeja).

However, a few eyebrows were raised when Ashwin did not feature in the playing XI even when he had played a county game before the first Test.