India vs England, 3rd ODI: A massive learning curve for me, but disappointed at the end: Sam Curran

By

Bengaluru, March 28: Sam Curran’s stellar show with the bat during the ODI decider went in vain as India beat England by seven-runs in an edge-of-the-seat contest at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

India vs England: Curran carries visitors close but hosts still secure ODI series

Curran who single-handedly turned the game around and gave England a fighting chance in the final ODI of the three-match series, was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his unbeaten knock of 95 off 83.

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, the England all-rounder rued the loss but was happy with his performance with the bat.

“We didn't win the game, but I’m happy with the way I played. I haven't done something like that for a while especially for England. Disappointed with the finish. I had a few messages from the dug-out as well - try to bat deep and try to take most of the strike,” Curran said.

India vs England, 3rd ODI: Sam showed a lot of character and we are proud of him: Jos Buttler

With England losing quick wickets at the top, the burden fell on Curran to bat till the end. But with 14 needed off last over, T Nataraj held on to his nerves to hold off the blistering Curran and hand India a seven-run run.

Lauding the India bowler, Curran said, “Fair play to Natarajan. He had six deliveries there and showed why he's a good bowler. I knew that one side is shorter and Bhuvi is an outstanding bowler. As I said, a massive learning curve for me, but disappointed at the end.

India vs England, 3rd ODI: Hardik and Nattu were brilliant to finish it off: Virat Kohli

Before signing off the Chennai Super Kings player said the series had given him confidence ahead of the IPL. “Again, it's a learning series with the ball and I feel like it has given me a lot of confidence for the IPL and next IPL. Going straight there (CSK) for the IPL,” signed off Curran.

Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 0:29 [IST]
