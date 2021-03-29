India vs England, 3rd ODI: A massive learning curve for me, but disappointed at the end: Sam Curran

Bengaluru, March 28: Sam Curran’s stellar show with the bat during the ODI decider went in vain as India beat England by seven-runs in an edge-of-the-seat contest at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.
Curran who single-handedly turned the game around and gave England a fighting chance in the final ODI of the three-match series, was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his unbeaten knock of 95 off 83.
Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, the England all-rounder rued the loss but was happy with his performance with the bat.
“We didn't win the game, but I’m happy with the way I played. I haven't done something like that for a while especially for England. Disappointed with the finish. I had a few messages from the dug-out as well - try to bat deep and try to take most of the strike,” Curran said.
With England losing quick wickets at the top, the burden fell on Curran to bat till the end. But with 14 needed off last over, T Nataraj held on to his nerves to hold off the blistering Curran and hand India a seven-run run.
Lauding the India bowler, Curran said, “Fair play to Natarajan. He had six deliveries there and showed why he's a good bowler. I knew that one side is shorter and Bhuvi is an outstanding bowler. As I said, a massive learning curve for me, but disappointed at the end.
Before signing off the Chennai Super Kings player said the series had given him confidence ahead of the IPL. “Again, it's a learning series with the ball and I feel like it has given me a lot of confidence for the IPL and next IPL. Going straight there (CSK) for the IPL,” signed off Curran.
