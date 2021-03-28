India vs England, 3rd ODI: Hardik and Nattu were brilliant to finish it off: Virat Kohli

India vs England, 3rd ODI Updates: India pull off thrilling win over England to clinch ODI series

While India looked in control for most parts of the decider, a superb innings from Sam Curran almost took the game away from the hosts. But Virat Kohli’s men held on to their nerves to pull off an edge-of-the-seat win.

Speaking about the win India captain Virat Kohli said with the top two sides contesting it was bound to be an exciting contest. “As I mentioned, when the top-two teams battle, you get exciting games. England will not throw in the total at any stage. Sam (Curran) played well, but we kept taking wickets to put enough pressure on them. The mindset shifted in the last couple of overs. Hardik and Nattu were brilliant to finish it off,” the Indian captain said at the end of the match.

But while India walked off the winners, it may have gone the other way as India dropped one too many catches during the final ODI in Pune. Shardul Thakur dropped Sam Curran on one occasion and captain Kohli backed his teammate as Thakur also picked up four wickets during the final game.

“Most disappointing for the guy (Shardul Thakur) to drop the catch. Everyone wants to do the best for the team on the field, but catches do get put down. But as individuals there's no lack of intent and we eventually ended up crossing the line. I mean I'm surprised that he wasn't the Man of the Match. Four wickets and scoring 30 runs and Bhuvi another contender for Man of the Series,” said Kohli.

“These guys were the difference in middle overs and powerplay. Prasidh and Krunal were impressive, but the most pleasing thing is the depth of our batting. Very exciting times ahead for us. It has been an amazing season for us and we wanted to finish on a high. This tour has been sweet, winning every series. Enjoy the IPL and back again with this group of guys,” signed off the skipper.