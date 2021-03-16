India vs England 3rd T20I Live Score: Wood removes Rahul for duck after visitors elect to bowl first

Ahmedabad, March 16: Their confidence high after a series-levelling win, India look to build on the momentum when they take on England in the third Twenty20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 16).

After a horrible start in the T20 series - a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the opening match - Virat Kohli's men bounced back in style beating England by seven wickets in the second game.

India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination, but star white-ball opener Rohit Sharma is expected to be back in the side after being rested for a couple of games and with Ishan Kishan faring well, KL Rahul is expected to make way for Rohit.

England, meanwhile, looked out of sorts in the bowling department which missed the presence of quick bowler Mark Wood. So, the visitors will hope the star paceman returns to the eleven or if spin is the way to go, Eoin Morgan and co could bring in Moeen Ali for Tom Curran.

In the batting department, bar opener Jason Roy, who has looked in good nick in both games, they have faltered when Indian bowlers took the pace off the ball. So, England will look to rectify that issue and give a fitting reply.

With the series locked at 1-1, the third T20 promises to be a cracker of a contest with both teams vying for the bragging rights at the the Narendra Modi stadium.

Here myKhel brings the Live Score and Match Updates of India vs England, 3rd T20I:

Auto Refresh Feeds The fearless Ishan Kishan walks into the middle to join Rohit Sharma to face the pace attack of England. India - 8/1 in 3 overs. WICKET! Bowled him!! Wood cleans up KL Rahul for a duck and the Indian opener's poor run continues. India - 7/1 in 2.3 overs It was just one over of spin then from England inside the powerplay as Mark Wood replaces Rashid. Archer concedes just one run from his first over, but the dropped catch could prove costly. India - 6/0 in 2 overs Dropped!! Jofra Archer shares the new ball with Rashid and puts down a sitter of the very fist ball. Will it prove costly as it would have been curtains for the dangerous Rohit Sharma? Rashid starts well as England concede just 5 runs from the first over with a two doubles and leg bye off. India - 5/0 in 1 over. Like in the series opener, leg spinner Adil Rashid opens the bowling for England. For India, Rohit Sharma, who returns to the XI, takes strike. The players are making their way out into the middle as Eoin Morgan leads England out, while KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walk out to open the Indian innings. Rohit Sharma returns and is expected to open the innings along side KL Rahul with Ishan Kishan moving to number three. It's unfair on Suryakumar Yadav to sit out after not getting a chance to showcase his batting on his debut, but with Rohit Sharma returning and a packed middle-order, Kohli and co had no other choice. SKY will definitely get his chance again in this series. Kohli at the toss: "We would have bowled first as well. We want to work on setting targets as well, in preparation for the future. England is going to come out hard, and we have to bring our A-game. Crowds are important, but we have to be professional and go out and give it our best in whatever conditions we have been given. Unfortunately Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us at the top of the order, so KL and Rohit will open for us today." Morgan at the toss: "We're going to bowl first. The wicket has a good covering of grass, shorter on one side and a bit humid today. Given the way the series has panned out and it's about putting up a collective performance today and win the game. Glad to play my 100th game, a big day for me and my family. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran." India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood As for team news, England bring in Mark Wood for Tom Curran, while India bring in Rohit Sharma for Suryakumar Yadav. Team News:



