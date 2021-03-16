India vs England, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma makes a comeback, Suryakumar Yadav dropped after just one game

The senior opener was rested by the Team management in the first two T20Is, which were played at the same venue. Rohit's Mumbai Indians teammate in the Indian Premier League, Suryakumar Yadav, has made way for his IPL franchise skipper in the match.

Suryakumar - who made his T20I debut in the previous game - must be disappointed to have been given just a game before getting benched once again.

1

49844

Rohit will open the Indian innings along with KL Rahul - who has had forgettable first two games. Rohit's IPL teammate Ishan Kishan - who stole the show with his imperious fifty on his debut - might come in to bat at number three or four depending upon conditions.

Both Rohit and Ishan play for Mumbai Indians in the domestic T20 league organised by the BCCI. Rohit - the most capped T20I player in the world cricket - would be looking to make his comeback memorable and give a decent start to his side. The entry of spectators for the remainder of the series has been banned by the Gujarat Cricket Association owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Virat Kohli-led side at the batsmen-friendly Motera track.

India captain Kohli also said that he would have also bowled first had he won the toss. The Delhi dasher also asserted that his team isn't going to treat the opposition lightly for the English are going to come hard on them.

Kohli said, "I would have bowled first as well. We want to work on setting targets as well, in preparation for the future. England is going to come out hard, and we have to bring our A-game."

Talking about the absence of crowd in the stadium Kohli said, "Crowds are important, but we have to be professional and go out and give it our best in whatever conditions we have been given. Unfortunately Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us at the top of the order, so KL and Rohit will open for us today."

India made just a single change to their side by replacing Suryakumar with Rohit.