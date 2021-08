India vs England 3rd Test 2021: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible 11, Live telecast, Live streaming

India under Virat Kohli will be eager to extend that lead to 2-0, while Joe Root's England will be keen to restore parity before it is too late in the series. England have suffered a big blow when fast bowler Mark Wood was ruled out of the third Test with a shoulder injury.

For India, pacer Shardul Thakur was expected to be fit and available for selection for the Leeds Test. Will he be in the mix? Whom he can replace?

Read MyKhel's Dream11 prediction, possible 11 and telecast info to get a grip of things.

1. Squads India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw. England: Joe Root (Yorkshire, Captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Mark Wood (Durham). 2. Possible 11 India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma/Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj. England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence/Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood/Craig Overton, James Anderson. 3. Dream 11 Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Ravindra Jadeja, Ollie Robinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, James Anderson. 4. Telecast in India info The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST from Wednesday (August 25). The live streaming of the match will be on Sony LIV.