India vs England 3rd Test 2021: Man of the match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights of Leeds Match

Quite expectedly, pacer Ollie Robinson was adjudged man of the match for his five-wicket haul that included big wickets of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma.

Here's what a summary of what captains of India and England and the man of the match Robinson told after the match.

1. Virat Kohli

Basically, it was down to scoreboard pressure. It is always going to be up against it when you get out for under 80, and the opposition puts up such a big score. But we did well to stay in the game yesterday, fight back as much as we could, and gave ourselves a chance.

"But the pressure today was outstanding from the England bowlers and eventually they got the results they wanted. Quite bizarre, it (first innings collapse) can happen in this country. We thought the pitch was good to bat on, coming on nicely. But the discipline forced mistakes and the pressure was relentless. Difficult to cope when you're not scoring runs. That caused the batting order to crumble.

"The top order has to give enough runs for the lower middle order to step up. We did pretty well in the first two games, when you have a result like this you can't take too much from it. As a batting group, we need to stay close and confident, even after 36 all out (against Australia) we came back.

On the selection of for the fourth Test at the Oval Kohli said: "It depends on the pitch, assess the surface, how much moisture and our decision will be based on that. I think this template works, the four seamers. For sure, we set the template, you're playing Test cricket, and we've bounced back in the past. There are things we need to improve but we will take pride in trying to correct those errors."

2. Joe Root

"It was fantastic, clinical performance, the two big lads were exceptional, built pressure early on. Three maidens this morning, and we felt we were in a good place to take wickets. When chances came, we took them.

Look at the talent in the dressing room we know we're capable, just have to be more consistent (to comeback after Lord's defeat). The opening partnership with the bat was fantastic. And yesterday, to hold the rate and build pressure, when it wasn't going for us - we knew with the second new ball we always had an opportunity.

"What he (James Anderson) does, why he's the GOAT of Tests. He sets a wonderful tone for the bowling group. At his age, to be as fit as he is, it's wonderful for the others to learn from. Malan played beautifully, started cautiously, got himself in and looked very fluent. His international experience came to the fore and nice to put in a performance like that.

3. Ollie Robinson - Player of the Match

"Very special (win), something you dream about, to get it at Headingley where I started my career is very special. I was quite excited at the chance to play for England here, very special to get five-for in an England victory.

"It's an absolute honour, to learn from him (Anderson), it's been something that's improved my game. Keep trying to be as good as possible and hopefully keep opening the bowling with him.

I was elated to get Kohli's wicket especially after he hit me for two fours in the over. It is same plan for Virat, fourth/fifth stump, trying to angle it away, and hopefully he nicks it."