India Vs England, 3rd Test: Bairstow suffers 'small fracture' to finger

With the hosts struggling in the third Test, their day-three efforts were hindered by a blow to wicketkeeper Bairstow, the Yorkshire star looking in significant discomfort after misjudging an attempt to gather a delivery from James Anderson.

Jos Buttler donned the gloves as Bairstow went for tests, with confirmation of a "small fracture" coming soon after as he iced his finger on the balcony in Nottingham.

The 28-year-old is reportedly still expected to bat at Trent Bridge as England require an unlikely comeback to clinch the series after just three matches.

Earlier on Sunday (August 19), Hardik Pandya claimed his maiden five-wicket Test haul as India skittled brittle England in the afternoon session to take a firm grip of the third Test on a frenetic day two at Trent Bridge.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took two wickets apiece to dismiss the tourists for 329 after they had resumed on 307-6 under grey skies in Nottingham on Sunday.

England were going along nicely on 54 without loss just after lunch, only to collapse to 161 all out a week after they had torn through India for a second time at Lord's to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The India bowlers gave England a taste of their own medicine in ideal conditions for swing bowling, all-rounder Pandya striking with his first ball to remove Joe Root somewhat contentiously as he claimed outstanding figures of 5-28 from a devastating six-over burst.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant took five catches on debut, while Jasprit Bumrah (2-37) and Ishant Sharma (2-32) were rewarded for probing spells before India closed on 124-2, meaning they lead by 292 runs.

Broad (3-72) got an early breakthrough after the start was delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield, Pant chopping on for 24, and the paceman also removed Ravichandran Ashwin's middle stump with a magnificent inswinger after Ollie Pope had dropped a sharp chance.

The excellent Broad also bowled Bumrah before ending the innings just 7.5 overs into the day's play, holding on to a catch when Mohammed Shami tried to launch Anderson out of the ground.

Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) looked comfortable for the remainder of the morning session, scoring freely in a promising stand, but England fell to pieces after both openers were removed from successive deliveries.