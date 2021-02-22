India vs England, 3rd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

India will run a fitness Test for Umesh Yadav ahead of the third Test and if declared fit he will be in with a chance to return to the playing 11, most probably in the place of Kuldeep Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test against England at the Chepauk, should make his way back in this Test. There was some worry over Shubman Gill after he was hit on the forearm while fielding at the short leg. But since then he has been cleared to play and should be able to play in the third Test. However, should the pitch favour spin as it did at Chennai, India might continue with the three-spinner strategy and retain chinaman bowler Kuldeep ahead of Umesh.

2. Team News - England

England, in all probability, will bring back James Anderson, who was rested for the second Test as part of the rotation policy. Anderson should walk in place of Stuart Broad, who was so underwhelming in the second Test. Opener Zak Crawley is fit to play and should replace Rory Burns in the playing 11. Moeen Ali too will not play as he has returned to England, and the visitors might bring in Jonny Bairstow or Chris Woakes.

3. Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Axar Patel, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

England: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence/Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.