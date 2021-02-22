India vs England, 3rd Test: Possible India Playing 11 for Motera Test; focus on Kuldeep, Umesh Yadav

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit announced his return to form with a majestic 161 at Chennai in the second Test that paved the way for India's resounding victory. He will be eager to contribute more as India can surge ahead in the series.

2. Shubman Gill

There was a bit of concern around Gill after he was taken to scan during the Chennai Test. Gill had suffered a blow on his forearm while fielding at short leg but since then he has been cleared to play. Gill will be eyeing his maiden Test hundred.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara, though did not score big, has played a couple of doughty knocks in the series and now the home boy will be eager to reach the three-figure mark at Motera.

4. Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper has not scored a hundred since that double hundred against Bangladesh in 2019. Of course, quite a lot of cricket has been lost to the Covid 19 pandemic but Kohli will be eager to cross that mark soon to end a mini trough.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane made a doughty fifty in the first innings of the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and the Indian vice-captain will be eager to build on that and get another hundred.

6. Rishabh Pant

Pant did not deliver much as a batsman in the second Test at Chennai but his wicketkeeping, an area that invited criticism more often, looked top-notch. Now at Motera, he will be eager to come up with an all-round effort - behind and in front of the wickets.

7. R Ashwin

Ashwin owned the second Test with smacking his 5th Test hundred and taking a fifer. The veteran offie will be eager for an encore in the third Test.

8. Axar Patel

The left-arm spinner was quite impressive in his Test debut in the second Test at Chennai, taking a five-wicket haul. Axar can be expected to retain his place at his home venue. He is a handy batsman too.

9. Kuldeep Yadav / Umesh Yadav

Umesh will have a fitness Test at Motera in the run-up to the third Test. If he is fit then the team management will consider him ahead of Kuldeep, and Umesh had a very successful outing in the previous day-night Test against Bangladesh too. But talks are that the pitch might favour the spinners just like in Chennai. In that context, it could be a toss up between Kuldeep and Umesh.

10. Ishant Sharma

Ishant did not have to shoulder much load at Chennai on a pitch that assisted spinners. But at Motera, the veteran pacer, who is poised to play his 100th Test, could be a different force.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was rested for the second Test at Chennai and he too should come back to the side for the Pink Ball Test.