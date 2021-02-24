India vs England, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Ishant Sharma eye big records at Motera Stadium; Check out!

1. R Ashwin

Ashwin needs six more wickets to complete 400 scalps in Test cricket. The veteran off-spinner now has 394 wickets from 76 Tests. He can become the 16th bowler to enter the 400-club and the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has made 7463 runs from 89 Tests at 52.9 with 27 hundreds and 25 fifties. He needs 37 runs more runs to complete 7500 runs in Test cricket and he can be the sixth Indian batsman to achieve this feat. Others are: Sunil Gavaskar (10122), Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13288), VVS Laxman (8781) and Virender Sehwag (8586). Kohli needs one more century to equal the likes of Michael Clarke and Hashim Amla with 28 Test tons.

3. Ishant Sharma

This will be Ishant's 100th Test and from 99 Tests he has taken 302 wickets. He is 9 wickets shy of equalling Zaheer Khan's tally of 311 Test wickets. He also has a chance to go past the likes of Morne Morkel (309) and Brett Lee (310) in the bowlers' chart.

4. James Anderson

The veteran England pacer now has 611 Test wickets from 158 Test matches. He needs 9 more wickets to go past the tally of Anil Kumble (619). If he can manage that, Anderson can become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).