India vs England, 4th T20I: 9000 runs for Rohit Sharma in T20 cricket

India vs England, 4th T20I Updates: England skipper Eoin Morgan wins toss, invites Virat Kohli to bat

The swashbuckling opener handed India the perfect start. Rohit took the stride and welcomed Rashid with a maximum over long-off on the very first delivery of the match. The second boundary of the over also came off Rohit's bat as he flicked Rashid and notched up the second boundary of the first over as he raced towards mid-wicket. The first over yielded 12 runs.

While Rohit handed India the perfect start, the opener also notched up a personal milestone as he crossed 9000 runs in T20 cricket. Rohit is the second Indian player to cross the 9k mark after skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit breached the 9000 mark during the 4th T20I against England.

Rohit’s tally of 9000 runs comes from all T20 matches played, including international and franchise cricket. Though handing India the perfect start, Rohit was caught by Jofra Archer of his own delivery as the opener went for 12 off 12.

Earlier, India lost the toss and were put into bat first. Going into the fourth T20I of the series, the visitors hold an edge over the hosts as they have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A win for England today will seal the series in the visitor's favour. Meanwhile a win for India will take the series into the fifth and final game which will be the decider.