India vs England 4th T20I: Out or Not Out? Suryakumar Yadav's controversial OUT triggers debate

Bengaluru, March 18: Shortly after notching up his maiden international fifty, India batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal caught everyone’s attention during the ongoing fourth T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
India vs England, 4th T20I: Twitter hails Suryakumar Yadav for maiden fifty
Suryakumar Yadav played a stellar knock in the ongoing fourth T20 International against England as the India batsman scored his maiden T20I fifty. After being handed his cap at the onset of the series, the batsman, playing in only his second match for India, and batting for the first time, scored a quick fire half-century which came off just 31 balls.
Suryakumar’s knock off 57 of 31 was studded with six boundaries and three blistering maximums. But while everyone praised the batsmen for his stellar knock, social media soon broke into a debate after the India batsman lost his wicket on a controversial decision.
Suryakumar (57) was given Out after being caught by Dawid Malan in the deep. The on-field umpire gave the soft-signal 'out’ and furthermore the TV umpire couldn’t find conclusive evidence to rule it out. The catch wasn’t clean as the fielder’s finger wasn’t underneath the ball, but the umpiring decision cost the batsman his wicket and skipper Virat Kohli was visibly left disappointed.
Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal soon saw social media turn into a hot debating ground. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the dismissal.
Third umpire while making that decision. #INDvENGt20 #suryakumar pic.twitter.com/JJp2NldcI8— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2021
#suryakumar Yadav given out when it was Clearly not out....— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) March 18, 2021
Everyone to Umpire : pic.twitter.com/6yf7Db7SLO
You can very well see this the ball touches the ground !!— Atharva .S. Uttarkar (@imAtharvaUt) March 18, 2021
This is so unfair 😤😠!!@bhogleharsha @cricketaakash #suryakumar #NotOut pic.twitter.com/LXmxce0BkK
3rd umpire before saying it was not a conclusive evidence.#Suryakumar#INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/BJLpiS9HWF— Abhi (@Anonymous8960) March 18, 2021
Third Umpire watching Replay of #suryakumar wicket !#INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/Txsf0cSr7D— SãméèR (@the_amusing_sam) March 18, 2021
Would you believe??— Raghav⁴⁵ Giving Exams 🤧 (@ImRaghav_45) March 18, 2021
This given out.#indvseng #suryakumar pic.twitter.com/zyJs6kjONF
Out = like— Cricket Spy Official (@thecricketspy) March 18, 2021
Not out - retweet
.#indvsengt20match #suryakumar Suryakumar yadav pic.twitter.com/QcSl35qFF7
It's not out third umpire— VIPUL SHARMA (@VIPUL_SHARMA_74) March 18, 2021
Smoking weeds everyday#INDvsENG_2021 #IndiavsEngland #suryakumar
Ball clearly touching ground......
End of an incredible innings @surya_14kumar ❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ujk7IvNgZz
Everyone to Umpire Rightnow:#INDvsENG #suryakumar pic.twitter.com/jQtEH8Flmk— unseenRAHUL (@WohiRahulHuu) March 18, 2021
Violets are blue, so is Sky— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2021
Dear @icc 'soft signal' why?
#IndvEng #suryakumar #NotOut pic.twitter.com/cCDYXjpMVt
