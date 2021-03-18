India vs England 4th T20I: Out or Not Out? Suryakumar Yadav's controversial OUT triggers debate

India vs England, 4th T20I: Twitter hails Suryakumar Yadav for maiden fifty

Suryakumar Yadav played a stellar knock in the ongoing fourth T20 International against England as the India batsman scored his maiden T20I fifty. After being handed his cap at the onset of the series, the batsman, playing in only his second match for India, and batting for the first time, scored a quick fire half-century which came off just 31 balls.

Suryakumar’s knock off 57 of 31 was studded with six boundaries and three blistering maximums. But while everyone praised the batsmen for his stellar knock, social media soon broke into a debate after the India batsman lost his wicket on a controversial decision.

India vs England, 4th T20I Updates: Suryakumar's quickfire fifty; Pant, Iyer cameos help India post 185/8

Suryakumar (57) was given Out after being caught by Dawid Malan in the deep. The on-field umpire gave the soft-signal 'out’ and furthermore the TV umpire couldn’t find conclusive evidence to rule it out. The catch wasn’t clean as the fielder’s finger wasn’t underneath the ball, but the umpiring decision cost the batsman his wicket and skipper Virat Kohli was visibly left disappointed.

Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal soon saw social media turn into a hot debating ground. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the dismissal.

