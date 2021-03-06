India vs England, 4th Test: Day 3 tea update: Spinners rule as home side races towards a series win

England were tumbled to 91 for 6 at tea, and the Indian victory could come in the final session of Day 3. England needed a solid batting effort to stay competitive in this Test but exactly opposite happened. The visitors lost six wickets in a single session, and that is hardly the stuff you need when batting in the third innings after conceding a lead of 160 runs.

Ashwin and Axar Patel spun a web around the England top order and their batsmen played all over the place getting out at regular intervals.

Before the spinners came into act, Washington Sundar missed out on what would have been a well-deserved maiden hundred, remaining unbeaten on 96 while he saw his batting partners fall at the other end as India was bowled out for 365 in their first innings.

But through the efforts of Sundar and Rishabh Pant (101), India has managed to take a lead of 160 runs. Resuming Day Three at 294/7, overnight batters Sundar and Axar Patel saw off the first hour with ease and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace, piling on further misery on the tired England bowlers.

The first hour saw India scoring 50 runs. Both the batters extended their partnership to 106 runs, but with seven runs from his maiden half-century, Axar (43) was dismissed via a run-out in the 114th over of the innings.

In the very next over, Ishant Sharma (0) was out lbw by Ben Stokes and India was reduced to 365/9 with Sundar still four runs away from his maiden ton. In the same over, Stokes clean bowled Mohammed Siraj (0), thus bringing an end to India's first innings.

Apart from Pant and Sundar, Rohit Sharma also contributed with valuable 49 runs. England, after winning the toss, had scored 205 runs in their first innings before they were bundled out in the third session of Day One of the final Test.