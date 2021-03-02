India vs England 4th Test: Dream11 Prediction, Best Playing XI Fantasy Tips for Ahmedabad Test

Joe Root and his band would be looking to play spoilsport for the hosts after being knocked out of the race following their defeat in the third Test which was played at the same venue. While the pitch for the upcoming Test is one of the biggest topics of discussion, both teams will have their tasks cut out when they come out to lock horns on Thursday.

India Vs England: Probable India XI for 4th Test in Ahmedabad starting March 4

The tourists would be looking to redeem themselves after the shambolic defeat in the third Test. Coach Chris Silverwood would be hoping for a better batting effort from the batsmen who failed badly against spin in the last two games despite taking a 1-0 lead in the series opener.

India vs England: 'Pitch for 4th Test will be similar, but red ball will make the difference,' reckons Rahane

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the fourth Test:

Team News - England

The tourists erred big time in the previous Test match as they didn't pick the right side considering the Motera pitch and conditions. Their decision to play with four pacers back fired as the pitch had little or nothing to offer for the quicks and had a plenty of purchase for the spinners. Jack Leach and captain Root - who is a part-timer - ran through India's batting line-up on day two as the hosts also batted poorly on the surface.

Ashwin, Root, Mayers in contention for ICC 'Player of the Month' in February

England will make quite a few changes to their playing eleven keeping the pitch in mind. It is expected that the track will once again be on the slower side and hence the tourists would fancy their chances by going with an extra spinner in the final Test. Dominic Bess might just get another chance in the playing eleven and the tourists might also make some changes in the batting department.

Team News - India

The hosts won the previous Test, courtesy sensational bowling performance by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. But their batting still remains a concern. Barring Rohit Sharma - who slammed a match-winning 161 in the second Test and 66 (which was the top-score of the match - in the third Test - no other Indian batsman lived up to the expectation. Coach Ravi Shastri would be expecting a better effort this time around, especially from the likes of Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

'Rockstar' Ashwin is biggest match-winner India has ever produced after Anil Kumble, says Aakash Chopra

Team India also has to find the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah as the senior pacer pulled out of the final match owing to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see who amongst Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj gets to make it to the playing eleven.

Dream11 Fantasy Team for 4th Test:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

All-rounders: R Ashwin

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Bowlers: Jack Leach, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Jofra Archer.

Captain: R Ashwin

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma