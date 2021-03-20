India vs England, 5th T20I Live Updates: Series decider promises to be a cracker of a contest

Bengaluru, March 20: India is set to take on England in the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

After hosts India levelled the series with a thrilling eight-run win on Thursday, the decider promises to be a tight contest. While India captain Virat Kohli will be eager to keep India’s record of not losing to England in a T20I series, England skipper Eoin Morgan would like to change the trend, especially with the T20 World Cup highlighting the cricket calendar this year.

The Indian management will have a lot to consider when it comes to the playing XI for the final T20I. Ishan Kishan who had been out due to a niggle, will be available for the final match. But Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive innings in the last match will make Kishan’s path back to the playing XI a tough one. Meanwhile the spotlight will be on KL Rahul, who has endured a tough series, failing to get going with the willow.

Meanwhile, after losing two and winning two, England management will look for some consistency from their playing XI. The final T20 International match of the series promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the fifth India vs England T20I being playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Auto Refresh Feeds Hosts India are set to take on England in the series-deciding fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The decider promises to be a cracker of a contest with both sides evenly poised heading into the fifth match in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for as we bring you the updates of the final match of the T20I series. The match is set to get underway at 7:00pm IST