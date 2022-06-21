India vs England 5th Test: BCCI wants players to follow these guidelines to avoid Covid-19 infection

There is no strict bio-bubble in place but the BCCI has asked the players to be careful while interacting with fans, reduce stepping outside the team hotel and wear mask at all times.

The Covid-19 risk is gradually on the wane but the UK still logs about 10000 cases a day, as per reports. India have also seen some spike in cases of late.

So, the BCCI did not want to leave anything for the chance and wants to avoid the 2021 scenario where a covid outbreak forced to suspend the fifth Test in Manchester.

It may be recalled that spinner R Ashwin has missed the flight to England after testing positive for the virus. The BCCI want to avoid any more such cases and wants to get through the England and Ireland leg of tours without any incidents.

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid 19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1," a BCCI source told PTI.

"However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire," the source added. The rest of the squad is already in Leicester and started training under supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Rahul Dravid and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have reached London after finishing the home T20I assignment against South Africa and will travel to Leicester on Tuesday (June 21).

The Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin on either June 23 or 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest after the series against the South Africa which ended 2-2.