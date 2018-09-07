India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Cook opens innings with Jennings in farewell Test

London, Sep 7: England's Joe Root became the first captain to win all 5 tosses in a Test series when India skipper Virat Kohli once again erred in calling the toss in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Friday (September 7).

Root won the toss and elected to bat first in Alastair Cook's farewell Test. The hosts are playing with an unchanged side. India, on the other hand, have made two changes to their playing XI.

With the series already lost by a margin of 1-3, Virat Kohli and his men would be looking to play for pride and end the series on a positive note. Batting has been a concern for the Indians on this tour and skipper Virat Kohli must be hoping that the batsmen perform well to take some positives from what has been a rather disappointing tour.

Chief coach Ravi Shastri has tried to keep the morale of the team high by calling it the "best travelling side in last 15 years", something that is not corroborated by facts.

Having lost back to back overseas series in South Africa and England, the myth of being good travellers has been busted and they have not been able to convince that they are good enough to win a series outside the sub-continent.

Live Updates:

The Kohli-led side though has retained their number one Test ranking despite series losses in both overseas tours in 2018 thus far.

A statistical lowdown will show that India under Sourav Ganguly's leadership drawn Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in West Indies (a team that had Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivnarine Chanderpaul) and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won a Test series each in West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa. Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.