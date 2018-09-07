India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Cook opens innings with Jennings in farewell Test

London, Sep 7: England's Joe Root became the first captain to win all 5 tosses in a Test series when India skipper Virat Kohli once again erred in calling the toss in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Friday (September 7).
Root won the toss and elected to bat first in Alastair Cook's farewell Test. The hosts are playing with an unchanged side. India, on the other hand, have made two changes to their playing XI.
With the series already lost by a margin of 1-3, Virat Kohli and his men would be looking to play for pride and end the series on a positive note. Batting has been a concern for the Indians on this tour and skipper Virat Kohli must be hoping that the batsmen perform well to take some positives from what has been a rather disappointing tour.
Chief coach Ravi Shastri has tried to keep the morale of the team high by calling it the "best travelling side in last 15 years", something that is not corroborated by facts.
Having lost back to back overseas series in South Africa and England, the myth of being good travellers has been busted and they have not been able to convince that they are good enough to win a series outside the sub-continent.
Live Updates:
Wishes pour in for Cook! Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews congratulates The Chef on his farewell match.
Congratulations on a remarkable career #AlastairCook Great memories playing against you.wish you and family all the very best for future endeavours 👏👏👏— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) September 7, 2018
Team India gave a guard of honour to Alastair Cook.
Alastair Cook walked out to a guard of honour at The Oval. #ThankYouChef #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Egj7A1k4bS— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) September 7, 2018
What must be going through Karun Nair's mind?
Hanuman Vihari getting a test match ahead of Karun Nair is perplexing. Karun must have been singularly unimpressive in the nets. Reminds me of 1986, where when Chetan Sharma was injured, Madan Lal who was playing League cricket was preferred to Prabhakar who was in the squad.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 7, 2018
Harsha Bhogle on Ashwin.
And Ashwin not being picked here is an admission that he wasn't fully fit at Southampton— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018
Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings have opened the innings for England in the former's farewell Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have been handed over the new ball by the Indian skipper.
India Squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
England Squad
Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Root is Toss Lucky!
Joe Root is first captain in 19 years to win all tosses in a 5-Test series (since Mark Taylor in 1998-99 Ashes). #EngvInd— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 7, 2018
Kohli after losing the toss said he needs a special coin - with both sides heads - to win the toss. Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested. Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja are making it to the playing XI.
Toss! England captain Joe Root has won his fifth consecutive toss in the series and has opted to bat first. The English are playing with an unchanged XI.
Special Cap for Cook!
A special final cap for Cookie! 🏴🏏https://t.co/mKGukQH7EW pic.twitter.com/hXVgrXYq9o— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2018
Hanuma Vihari gets Test Debut Cap from skipper Virat Kohli. He becomes 292nd cricketer to represent India in the longer format.
Proud moment for Hanuma Vihari as he becomes the 292nd player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/M5qh0Y54E0— BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2018
The Chef's last game!
Our programme cover for Alastair Cook's final Test! 1️⃣6️⃣1️⃣#ThankYouChef 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/tdrI6P1ott— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2018
The Oval Cricket Ground is ready!
It's our last match of the summer! 🏴🇮🇳🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2018
Predictions for the final Test?#EngvInd pic.twitter.com/o3ucSz4OB4
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final Test match between India and Pakistan. This will be the last match of the English Summer and both the teams would be hoping to end it on a higher note.
The Kohli-led side though has retained their number one Test ranking despite series losses in both overseas tours in 2018 thus far.
A statistical lowdown will show that India under Sourav Ganguly's leadership drawn Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in West Indies (a team that had Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivnarine Chanderpaul) and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won a Test series each in West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa. Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here