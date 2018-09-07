Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Cook opens innings with Jennings in farewell Test

Live Blog
Posted By:

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Cook opens innings with Jennings in farewell Test

London, Sep 7: England's Joe Root became the first captain to win all 5 tosses in a Test series when India skipper Virat Kohli once again erred in calling the toss in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Friday (September 7).

Root won the toss and elected to bat first in Alastair Cook's farewell Test. The hosts are playing with an unchanged side. India, on the other hand, have made two changes to their playing XI.

With the series already lost by a margin of 1-3, Virat Kohli and his men would be looking to play for pride and end the series on a positive note. Batting has been a concern for the Indians on this tour and skipper Virat Kohli must be hoping that the batsmen perform well to take some positives from what has been a rather disappointing tour.

Chief coach Ravi Shastri has tried to keep the morale of the team high by calling it the "best travelling side in last 15 years", something that is not corroborated by facts.

Having lost back to back overseas series in South Africa and England, the myth of being good travellers has been busted and they have not been able to convince that they are good enough to win a series outside the sub-continent.

Live Updates:

04:00 pm

Wishes pour in for Cook! Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews congratulates The Chef on his farewell match.

03:59 pm

Team India gave a guard of honour to Alastair Cook.

03:51 pm

What must be going through Karun Nair's mind?

03:51 pm

Harsha Bhogle on Ashwin.

03:49 pm

Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings have opened the innings for England in the former's farewell Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have been handed over the new ball by the Indian skipper.

03:17 pm

India Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

03:17 pm

England Squad

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

03:16 pm

Root is Toss Lucky!

03:06 pm

Kohli after losing the toss said he needs a special coin - with both sides heads - to win the toss. Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested. Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja are making it to the playing XI.

03:04 pm

Toss! England captain Joe Root has won his fifth consecutive toss in the series and has opted to bat first. The English are playing with an unchanged XI.

03:00 pm

Special Cap for Cook!

02:58 pm

Hanuma Vihari gets Test Debut Cap from skipper Virat Kohli. He becomes 292nd cricketer to represent India in the longer format.

02:32 pm

The Chef's last game!

02:32 pm

The Oval Cricket Ground is ready!

02:31 pm

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final Test match between India and Pakistan. This will be the last match of the English Summer and both the teams would be hoping to end it on a higher note.

The Kohli-led side though has retained their number one Test ranking despite series losses in both overseas tours in 2018 thus far.

A statistical lowdown will show that India under Sourav Ganguly's leadership drawn Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in West Indies (a team that had Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivnarine Chanderpaul) and a series in Pakistan. Under Rahul Dravid, India won a Test series each in West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa. Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Who is Hanuma Vihari?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue