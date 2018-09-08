India vs England 5th Test Day 2: Live Updates: Buttler, tail enders keep frustrating India

London, Sep 8: Indian bowlers would look to continue the impressive show with the ball and get the remaining three England wickets when they come out on the second day of the fifth Test here at Kia Oval on Saturday (September 8).
Electing to bat first, England ended the first day's play at 198/7 due to a disciplined bowling effort from the visitors. Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) will resume batting for England and would look to add some runs on the board.
Earlier on day one of the dead rubber, Indian bowlers displayed a fantastic show with the ball to be finally rewarded in the final session of the first day's play. The Indians got six wickets in the post-tea session to script a fascinating fightback in the game.
Ishant (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each and triggered the hosts' collapse. At one stage (133/1) England were headed towards a big total but lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7.
Live Updates:
England have already added 90 runs to their total in this session and the hosts have lost just one wicket so far. The Indian bowlers are looking clueless today, unlike yesterday evening.
Fifty! 10th half-century for Jos Buttler and it couldn't have come on a better occasion from the birthday boy. He has been the most successful batsman for England in this series.
74% of Buttler's runs have come through the off-side, the highest figure for any of his 50+ innings.
Michael Vaughan feels India have already given too many runs in this session and the game is slipping away from their grip.
India have let the game drift this morning ... This will be a very competitive score on this pitch now ...
At the end of 263/8 after 107 overs. Jos Buttler - 39* is inching closer towards his half-century.
250 comes up for England with a boundary from Jos Buttler. The birthday boy is poised to take his team to a respectable total. The partnership between him and Stuart Broad is troubling India.
The tailenders have once again frustrated Indian bowlers.
Again, the tail is wagging for England. 62 now for the last 2 wickets. Runs from 7-11 has been the difference between the two sides.
Mohammed Shami has been brought into the attack as England have reached 234 for 8. The visitors look to get the remaining two wickets to restrict the hosts to a lesser total.
England have already reached 228/8 in 99 overs. The hosts would hope Buttler explodes so that they reach a respectable total from here.
Wicket! An inswinger from Jasprit Bumrah crashes into the pads of Adil Rashid (15) and the umpire raises his finger. The goes upstairs but to no avail, he has to depart. England 214/8.
Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler have hung on. They are denying Indian bowlers their wickets and have kept the scoreboard ticking. The partnership between them is worth 31. England 211/7 after 96 overs.
200 comes up for England with a boundary from Adil Rashid.
Day 2 starts. England's overnight batsmen Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler resume batting. Ishant Sharma starts with the new ball.
Can the birthday boy Jos Buttler shine to make his birthday a special one?
We wish the deadly English wicket-keeper batsman @josbuttler a very Happy Birthday!
With his side in trouble, can the birthday boy score a big one and take his side to safe waters? 🤔#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/tlSTUMX9iZ
Team huddle ahead of Day 2!
Day ✌ here at The Oval.
Thoughts?#ENDvIND pic.twitter.com/XsA7igLSgB
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on Day 2 of the Oval Test. Indian bowlers showed great character and skills on the opening day to turn things in their favour at Stumps. They still need 3 more wickets to end England's innings. It will be interesting to see how captain Virat Kohli operates his bowlers on the second day and gets those three wickets.
Alastair Cook (71) and Moeen Ali (50) were the pick of the batsmen for the hosts but no one else looked to fare against the discipline of the Indian bowlers after these went back to the pavilion.
The hosts were going strong at 133-1 when Bumrah dismissed Cook and Joe Root (0) in successive balls in the 64th over and then Ishant removed Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.
Moeen tried to resurrect England's innings with a patient 50 off 170 balls but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7.
