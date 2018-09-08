India vs England 5th Test Day 2: Live Updates: Buttler, tail enders keep frustrating India

London, Sep 8: Indian bowlers would look to continue the impressive show with the ball and get the remaining three England wickets when they come out on the second day of the fifth Test here at Kia Oval on Saturday (September 8).

Electing to bat first, England ended the first day's play at 198/7 due to a disciplined bowling effort from the visitors. Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) will resume batting for England and would look to add some runs on the board.

Earlier on day one of the dead rubber, Indian bowlers displayed a fantastic show with the ball to be finally rewarded in the final session of the first day's play. The Indians got six wickets in the post-tea session to script a fascinating fightback in the game.

Ishant (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each and triggered the hosts' collapse. At one stage (133/1) England were headed towards a big total but lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7.

Alastair Cook (71) and Moeen Ali (50) were the pick of the batsmen for the hosts but no one else looked to fare against the discipline of the Indian bowlers after these went back to the pavilion.

The hosts were going strong at 133-1 when Bumrah dismissed Cook and Joe Root (0) in successive balls in the 64th over and then Ishant removed Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen tried to resurrect England's innings with a patient 50 off 170 balls but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7.